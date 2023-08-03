Can you play Honkai Star Rail offline?

Honkai Star Rail is a brand-new worldwide success from HoYoverse that was released a few months ago. As such, new players are jumping into it on a daily basis and they want to know whether game can be played offline or not.

Honkai Star Rail is arguably one of the most popular games in the market. It is played by millions of people worldwide and new players are flocking into the game on a daily basis.

However, it is a single-player game at its core with no option for multiplayer or co-op. This has resulted in several people asking questions about whether the game can be played offline or not.

A discussion on this topic has been presented in the following section.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail cannot be played offline

Is it possible to play Honkai Star Rail offline?

The answer to whether you can play Honkai Star Rail offline is no. The game does not have a multiplayer or co-op system, but it’s still not possible to play it without the Internet. You need to be connected at all times and if you get disconnected, the game will return to the main menu.

The reason this has been done is because Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game. You need to take part in the gacha system if you want to obtain new characters. However, if you don’t obtain enough of the free in-game currency, Stellar Jade, you’ll need to buy more.

Therefore, the game consists of real money transactions, making the mandatory Internet connection understandable. You must realize that this game is free-to-play, and the in-game currency is what the company uses to make profits.

Therefore, the always online aspect ensures that people do not use any form of hacks to obtain new characters. Apart from that, the game does allow you to select a character from your friend and use it as your own in certain activities.

This does not require active participation from your friend, but it is the minimal amount of multiplayer action that you do get in the game.

This concludes our guide for Honkai Star Rail offline. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

