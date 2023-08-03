Want to know if Honkai Star Rail has mod support? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can enable mods for the turn-based title.

HoYoverse’s latest release, Honkai Star Rail, has quickly dominated the gacha game market just a few months after launch, even surpassing its predecessor Genshin Impact in downloads.

The compelling Sci-Fi world and narrative, ever-growing character roster, and exciting twist on traditional turn-based combat have captivated fans across the globe. New and returning players are logging into the game every day to take their chances on the exclusive banners, and tackle Simulated Universe challenges.

Article continues after ad

However, with the game still featuring a limited amount of content, some fans may be wondering if the game has mod support. After all, being able to mix things up with mods can keep you entertained in a game you’ve already put hundreds of hours into, as evidenced by the likes of Skyrim and Fallout.

So here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Honkai Star Rail features mod support.

HoYoverse HoYoverse does not support mods in the gacha game.

Does Honkai Star Rail have mod support?

No, Honkai Star Rail does not have mod support.

Article continues after ad

According to the HoYoverse website, installing mods is strictly prohibited, and it could result in accounts being banned from the game altogether. The developers go on the say their decision to not support mods was made in order to “ensure the fairness of the game and the account security.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It makes sense to avoid outside mods in the interest of preventing hacks or potentially dangerous plugins as the game requires fans to remain permanently online when playing.

Article continues after ad

As a gacha title, mods that could alleviate this element in the game may take away a lot of player satisfaction from finally pulling that rare 5-star character they’ve been saving their Stellar Jade for. Of course, the game’s premium currencies used on the gacha mechanics are also the primary money maker for HoYoverse, so it’s understandable that they’d want to stop players getting around the system with mods.

That’s everything you need to know about mod support in Honkai Star Rail! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends