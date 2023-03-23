Honkai Star Rail Paths explained

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming title from HoYoverse where players control characters of different Paths in turn-based combat. Paths are the game‘s version of classes, and each one has its own unique advantages on the battlefield. Here’s everything you need to know about Paths in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest game for Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse and much like its predecessor, it features an expansive roster of free-to-play and banner-exclusive characters that all wield different elements and follow certain Paths.

Paths in the game are essentially character classes that tailor each unit to a specific role on the battlefield. As you’ll be controlling a team of 4 during combat, it’s important to have a well-rounded team that features a good balance of Paths.

Here’s everything you need to know about the different Paths in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Paths

HoYoverse There are 7 Paths featured in Honkai Star Rail.

There are a total of 7 Paths in the game that provide characters with unique benefits ranging from healing abilities to powerful AoE attacks. When assembling your teams in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll want to make sure to use the best Honkai Star Rail characters with Paths that can synergize with one another to get the upper hand on the battlefield.

In the table below, we’ve provided a full rundown of each Path in the game, their benefits, and the characters that follow them.

Path Benefits Characters The Destruction Characters who follow The Destruction Path are powerful damage dealers who can endure a fair amount of damage in combat. They can act as a perfect DPS unit on the battlefield. Arlan, Blade, Clara, Hook, Trailblazer. The Hunt Followers of The Hunt Path excel in dealing single-target damage, making them crucial in the game’s Blitz Battles and highly effective against bosses. Unlike The Destruction, they are much more susceptible to damage. Dan-Heng, Seele, Sushang, Yanquing. The Erudian Erudian Path followers specialize in dealing AoE damage on the battlefield. If you’re looking to turn the tide of battle, having a character on this Path attack multiple targets at the right time could be the key to victory. Herta, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Serval, Qingque. The Harmony The Harmony Path is all about providing buffs to teammates. Characters on this Path fill the Support role in combat, boosting their teammates’ ATK, and SPD, and restoring Energy. Asta, Bronya, Tingyun The Nihility Characters who follow The Nihility Path focus on debuffing their enemy’s power in battle, ultimately carving out openings and advantages for the higher damage dealers on their team to finish the fight. Kafka, Pela, Sampo, Silver Wolf, Welt The Preservation Preservation followers fill the Tank role in battle and have excellent defensive capabilities. They can protect their allies in a number of efficient ways. Gepard, Fu Xuan, March 7th, Trailblazer. The Abundance Followers of The Abundance Path are great Healers so having at least one Abundance character on your team will be essential for survival. These characters can provide consistent and life-saving heals for their teammates. Bailu, Loucha, Natalia

That’s everything you need to know about all the Paths in Honkai Star Rail. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

