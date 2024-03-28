Is Boothill worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Boothill is a brand new DPS unit set for release in Honkai Star Rail. Here is whether you should consider pulling him or not in the game.

Boothill is a 5-star Physical Hunt unit that will become playable in version 2.2. His leaked animations look fantastic as he is just like a gunslinger and will remind you of the Wild West.

However, he is a DPS and faces steep competition from the likes of Jingliu, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Argenti, and Acheron. Therefore, unless you like him, it is natural to question his viability in the game‘s meta.

HoYoverse Boothill is worth your Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Boothill is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail. This is because he has a unique playstyle and his damage numbers are exceptionally high. Boothill’s skill is quite unit as upon activating it he reaches a state called Standoff. In this state, his Basic ATK gets enhanced and he deals massive Physical DMG to enemies.

However, he cannot use his Skill when in Standoff and both he and the enemy will receive extra damage in this state when attacked by the other. This is a very unique skill as creates a high-risk and high-reward situation for Boothill. However, if Boothill has a shield, he will not take any damage, but he will be able to demolish the enemy.

Additionally, Boothill’s Ultimate has a 150% chance to inflict Physical weakness on the enemy. Apart from that, Boothill will deal massive damage to the enemy and delay their turn which will come in handy in difficult battles. Lastly, one of the most interesting aspects of Boothill is his damage scales of Break Effect.

Therefore, he will function quite well with Ruan Mei and his Break damage will be massive. Now, to answer the big question, he will not be a meta changer as despite his uniqueness he will be a single-target damage dealer. However, since his numbers are quite high, you will be able to use him in the hardest content of the game without any regrets.

