All Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards: Free 4-star character, Star Rail Passes, more

Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards enable players to get their hands on a free 4-star character and Star Rail Passes, so here’s everything on offer and how you can sign up.

The Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards page is up, giving players the chance to gain some useful in-game items. Amongst these are free Star Rail Passes, which enable Trailblazers to secure the game’s rare 5-star characters like Himeko and Bronya.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, HoYoverse is also giving away Serval – a free 4-star Lightning character who is from The Erudition Path. So, if you wish to claim all the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards or just wish to see what’s on offer, then our hub has you covered.

All Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards are incredibly useful.

HoYoverse is giving away a number of free Honkai Star Rail items to players that pre-register for the game. These in-game items will undoubtedly prove valuable to all adventures who are looking to get a headstart in the turn-based gacha game.

All the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards can be found below:

500,000 pre-registrations – 50,000 Credits.

50,000 Credits. 1 million pre-registrations – x3 Star Rail Passes.

x3 Star Rail Passes. 2 million pre-registrations – Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome).

Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome). 3.5 million pre-registrations – Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character from The Erudition Path.

Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character from The Erudition Path. 5 million pre-registrations – x15 Star Rail Passes.

How to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Pre-registering for Honkai Star Rail is very simple.

In order to pre-register in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Honkai Star Rail website here. Click on the ‘Register Now’ button. Select the platform you wish to play Honkai Star Rail on. Enter your email address and type in the verification code.

If you have an existing HoYoverse account that is linked to Honkai Impact or Genshin Impact and wish to use it, then make sure you sign into your account before pre-registering.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be successfully pre-registered for Honkai Star Rail and be able to secure all the free rewards upon the game’s release.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards and how you can sign up to the game. For more details and guides, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page.

