How to claim Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards (May 2023)

Honkai Star Rail players can obtain free rewards through Prime Gaming. With Stellar Jade, Refined Aether, and Credits available to collect. Here’s how you can redeem your free rewards on PC and mobile.

The Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming Rewards for May have finally gone live, which means players can now collect some free Stellar Jade and other in-game bonuses. Acquiring Stellar is incredibly important, especially since they enable you to buy Special Star Rail Passes that can be used on the current Honkai Star Rail banner.

After all, securing the best Honkai Star Rail characters in the game can significantly enhance your performance in the Simulated Universe. So, if you’re curious about how you can acquire this month’s Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards, our helpful guide has all the information you need.

Contents

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards change every month.

The Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards are available to collect from now up until Jun 7, 2023. This means Trailblazers have plenty of time to collect all the free items before they expire.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards

HoYoverse Claiming Honkai Star Rail rewards is fairly simple.

Claiming Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards is incredibly easy and only takes a few steps, making it extremely useful for Trailblazers looking to get their hands on some free items. Make sure you follow all the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Head over to the official Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming Rewards page.

Click the “Get in-game content” button.

button. Sign into your Amazon Prime account.

If done correctly, you’ll be given a unique redeem code that you enter to gain access to the Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming Rewards.

After you’ve redeemed the code, simply log into Honkai Star Rail and open the in-game mail from the main menu. You should see a letter where you can claim your rewards.

Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards (May)

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail Prime Rewards are now live.

The first Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards for May have dropped, giving players the following free goodies:

Stellar Jade (x60)

Credit (x40,000)

Refined Aether (x5)

It’s important to note, that Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards for May will end on June 7, 2023, so be sure to redeem them before this date.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards. For more news and guides, make sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page

