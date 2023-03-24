All Honkai Star Rail 1.0 update rewards: Star Rail Passes, Stellar Jade, Credits, more

The Honkai Star Rail livestream has announced all the rewards players can get when the Version 1.0 update goes live. So, here are all the Star Rail Passes, Credits, and items you can get in the 1.0 update.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse is giving away a number of free rewards to help Trailblazers on their adventure through the stars. One of the most valuable rewards that players can claim in the game are Star Rail Passes – one of the currencies that can be used for Standard Warps and Beginner Warps.

These enable players to roll on Honkai Star Rail’s current banner and unlock the best characters like Bronya. So, if you’re looking to delve into Honkai Star Rail when it launches, then you’ll want to know how you can claim some free pulls to unlock your favorite characters.

All Honkai Star Rail rewards

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 update will give out free pulls.

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 update will reward players with up to 80 free pulls. There are also a number of other useful items that will be available throughout the game’s launch. We’ve broken down every Honkai Star Rail preregistration reward, daily login reward, and event reward in Version 1.0 below.

Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards

HoYoverse is giving away a number of free Honkai Star Rail items to players that pre-register for the game. In order to claim these rewards, you need to sign up before the game releases on April 26, 2023.

All the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards can be found below:

500,000 pre-registrations – 50,000 Credits.

– 50,000 Credits. 1 million pre-registrations – x3 Star Rail Passes.

– x3 Star Rail Passes. 2 million pre-registrations – Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome).

– Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome). 3.5 million pre-registrations – Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character from The Erudition Path.

– Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character from The Erudition Path. 5 million pre-registrations – x15 Star Rail Passes.

Honkai Star Rail daily login rewards

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail daily login rewards players with Star Rail Special Passes.

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail features a daily log-in reward for Trailblazers that play the game upon launch. Players will need to login for a total of 7 days to claim all the free Star Rail Special Passes. All the Honkai Star Rail daily login rewards can be found below:

Day 1: 1x Star Rail Special Pass

1x Star Rail Special Pass Day 2: 1x Star Rail Special Pass

1x Star Rail Special Pass Day 3: x2 Star Rail Special Pass

x2 Star Rail Special Pass Day 4: x1 Star Rail Special Pass

x1 Star Rail Special Pass Day 5: x1 Star Rail Special Pass

x1 Star Rail Special Pass Day 6: x1 Star Rail Special Pass

x1 Star Rail Special Pass Day 7: x3 Star Rail Special Pass

Honkai Star Rail Trailblazing Will event

The Trailblazing Will event rewards players for reaching certain Trailblaze levels, which is indicated by your overall character level. Upon meeting this requirement, free items can be claimed from the menu screen. All the Trailblazing Will event rewards are outlined below:

Level 5: x10 Star Rail Passes

x10 Star Rail Passes Level 15: x10 Star Rail Passes

x10 Star Rail Passes Level 25: x10 Star Rail Passes, x800 Stellar Jade

x10 Star Rail Passes, x800 Stellar Jade Level 35: x10 Star Rail Passes, x800 Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail Warp event rewards

HoYoverse The latest Honkai Star Rail web event also has its fair share of rewards.

During the Warp event, Trailblazers can complete daily missions to earn free Warps which allows you to win in-game item rewards. The event will being on March 24, 2023, and end on May 25, 2023. In order to sign up for the event, simply head over to the official HoYoLAB website.

All the Honkai Star Rail Warp event rewards are as follows:

4-Star Light Cone “Make the World Clamor” ×1

4-Star Relic “Thief’s Myriad-Faced Mask” ×1

4-Star Relic “Thief’s Gloves With Prints” ×1

4-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Wild Wheat Felt Hat” ×1

4-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Coarse Leather Gloves” ×1

3-Star Relic “Thief’s Myriad-Faced Mask” ×1

3-Star Relic “Thief’s Gloves With Prints” ×1

3-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Wild Wheat Felt Hat” ×1

3-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Coarse Leather Gloves” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Arrows” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Cornucopia” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Collapsing Sky” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Amber” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Void” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Chorus” ×1

3-Star Light Cone “Data Bank” ×1

Character EXP “Travel Encounters” ×1

Light Cone EXP “Sparse Aether” ×1

So, there you have it, those are all the free rewards in the Honkai Star Rail 1.0 update. We’ll update this section as soon as more information is made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

