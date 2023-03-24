How to preinstall Honkai Star Rail: Release date, download size & platforms

Honkai Star Rail players looking to preinstall the game before its release can do so from today. Here’s everything you need to know about how to preinstall Honkai Star Rail on PC, iOS, and Andriod devices.

The latest title from HoYoverse is just around the corner, and players who are keen to dive into the turn-based action of Honkai Star Rail can now preinstall the game now so it’s ready to pick up and play as soon as it releases.

The game will be available on PC, iOS, Android, and PlayStation devices, so here’s everything you need to know about preinstalling Honkai Star Rail on each platform.

Article continues after ad

How to preinstall Honkai Star Rail on PC, iOS, and Andriod

HoYoverse Players can preinstall Honkai Star Rail right now.

Honkai Star Rail will be available for players to pre-install from April 23, 2023.

While we don’t know exactly how preinstalling the game will work just yet, we’ll make sure to update this page as soon as preload information is revealed.

According to the official specs and requirements from HoYoverse, we do know that players on PC will need to have at least 15GB of storage available to install and run the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On iOS, the game will require players to have at least the iOS 12.0 update installed.

For Andriod users, Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, and Kirin 810 are the minimum SoC required to run the game.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything we know so far about how to preinstall Honkai Star Rail so you can jump straight into the turn-based title as soon as the game launches on April 26, 2023.

Now that you know how to preinstall Honkai Star Rail, check out our other guides for the game below:

Honkai Star Rail currencies explained | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | All Honkai Star Rail Fire characters | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail