Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registration: How to sign up & rewards

Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registrations are finally live, so here’s how you can sign up and all the free rewards you can unlock.

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date, which will finally enable Trailblazers to play through the game on Sony’s latest console. To kick things off, the developers have opened up the Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registrations.

This is obviously incredibly exciting news, particularly for PlayStation players who have been patiently waiting for the game’s PS5 release. Just like with previous pre-registration events, the devs are also handing out plenty of free Honkai Star Rail rewards to all participants.

So, here’s how you can pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on PS5 and all the rewards you can get hold of.

Contents

The Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registrations are officially live now, meaning you can sign up and register your interest before the game releases on October 11, 2023. Even if you don’t have a PS5, it’s worth signing up in order to claim some free Honkai Star Rail rewards.

How to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on PS5

HoYoverse Pre-registering for Honkai Star Rail on PS5 is incredibly easy.

In order to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on PS5, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registration page.

Create or enter your HoYoverse account information and log in.

information and log in. Click the ‘Pre-register Now’ button.

Once you’ve followed the above steps, you’ll be successfully pre-registered for the Honkai Star Rail release on PS5.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registration rewards

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registrations feature plenty of rewards.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registrations are finally live, which means Trailblazers can net themselves some free rewards. You can see all the Honkai Star Rail PS5 pre-registration rewards below:

100,000 registrations: Credit ×10,000

300,000 registrations: Adventure Log ×5

600,000 registrations: Condensed Aether x1

1,000,000 registrations: 4-star Light Cone “The Seriousness of Breakfast (Erudition)” ×1

If the above rewards weren’t exciting enough, Trailblazers who log in to the game on PS5 for the first time can obtain a set of the 4-star Cavern Relic “Musketeer of Wild Wheat” via the in-game mail.

Additionally, every player who completes the Honkai Star Rail PS5 registration automatically has a chance to win one of three PS5 base edition consoles. The winners will be announced on October 20, 2023, via the official Honkai Star Rail social account, so make sure you check out the post to see if you have been successful.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on PS5 and all the available rewards you can get. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

