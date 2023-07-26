Imaginary Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has posted the abilities of an alleged Imaginary version of the game’s Trailblazer.

The gacha title’s version of Genshin Impact’s Traveler is the Trailblazer. Currently, the character has a Physical Destruction form and a Fire Preservation form.

However, a Honkai Star Rail leak has surfaced surrounding the potential release of a Harmony Imaginary version.

In Version 1.1, the free-to-play game introduced Yukong and Luocha as the second and third available Imaginary options after only Welt. Now, another Imaginary character may join the title’s growing roster.

Contents

HoYoverse

Currently, there is no release date for the Imaginary Trailblazer as Honkai Star Rail has not confirmed if the character’s third form even exists.

Honkai Star Rail Imaginary Trailblazer abilities

Honkai Star Rail leaker HomDGCat has posted the Imaginary Harmony Trailblazer’s alleged Test Kit on Twitter. As always, players should take these leaks with a grain of salt until they are officially announced.

Basic ATK – Deals Imaginary DMG to a single target based on ATK.

Skill – Grants a single ally with a Blessing permanently. When used again, Blessing will be moved to the newest target.

Ultimate – Increases Break Effect of all allies based on the Trailblazer’s Break Effect. Lasts for unknown turns.

Passive – When the Blessed ally uses a skill on an enemy, the Trailblazer immediately deals DMG to that enemy based on the Trailblazer’s ATK. This DMG follows the element type of the Blessed ally, and deals Toughness DMG of that type.

When the Blessed ally breaks an enemy’s weakness, the Trailblazer deals DMG to that enemy based on 250% of the enemy’s toughness. The DMG formula is Damage= 2.5* Enemy Toughness *Weakness-Break Base DMG.

When any enemy’s weakness is broken, they will receive a Special Toughness Bar, whose length scales with their original Toughness. The Special Bar can be reduced just like the ordinary bar, but replenishes itself instantly upon breaking.

When the Special Bar is broken, the enemy receives the same Break DMG and Break Effects (i.e. Frozen, Bleed). When the enemy recovers from state, the Special Bar will be removed.

That's everything you need to know about Imaginary Trailblazer.

