Best Fire Trailblazer Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is a Fire Preservation unit that can be obtained during the Cocolia boss fight in the first major story arc of the game. This character, despite being free-to-play is probably the second-best tank in the entire game.

The Fire Trailblazer has a really good set of skills and abilities that puts them near the top of the tier lists. In fact, if you are struggling to defeat some of the bosses in Honkai Star Rail, then make sure to use Fire Trailblazer as they do a tremendous job of keeping the entire roster alive by soaking all forms of damage.

However, just like every unit, the Fire Trailblazer is also dependent on Relics and Light Cones. So, here is our build guide for Fire Trailblazer including her abilities, Eidolons, and other details.

Contents

Fire Trailblazer Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Fire Trailblazer has some really powerful defensive abilities within the game

Basic Attack: Ice-Breaking Light

Trailblazer deals Fire DMG equivalent to 50% of their Basic ATK to a single enemy and gains 1 stack of Magma Will.

Skill Attack: Every-Burning Amber

The DMG Reduction of Fire Trailblazer is enhanced by 40%-52% and they gain 1 stack of Magma Will. This skill also has a 100% base chance to taunt enemies.

Ultimate: War-Flaming Lance

Trailblazer will deal Fire DMG equivalent to 50-110% of their ATK plus 70%-165% of their DEF to a single enemy. The next Basic ATK of Fire Trailblazer is automatically enhanced and they do not require Magwa Will.

Technique: Call of the Guardian

Trailblazer will gain a shield that will absorb damage equivalent to 30% of their DEF stats plus 384 for 1 turn.

Fire Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Fire Trailblazer’s Eidolons make them incredibly strong within the game

Level 1: Earth Shaking Resonance: Fire Trailblazer will deal additional Fire DMG equivalent to 25% of their DEF stats upon using their Basic ATK. Once the Trailblazer uses their Enhanced Basic ATK, they deal additional Fire DMG equivalent to 50% of their DEF stats.

Level 2: Time-Defying Tenacity: The Trailblazer’s shield applied to all allies will absorb DMG equivalent to 2% of their DEF stats plus 27.

Level 3: Trail-Blazing Blueprint: Skill and Talent increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 4: Nation-Building Oath: Trailblazer will gain 4 stacks of Magma Will at the start of the next battle.

Level 5: Spirit-Warming Flame: Ultimate increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15, and Basic ATK increased by +1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 6: City-Forging Bulwarks: Upon using their Basic ATK or Ultimate, the Trailblazer’s DEF increased by 10% Stacks up to 3 times.

Best Light Cone for Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Fire Trailblazer has a really powerful Light Cone option in Moment of Victory

Fire Trailblazer is a DEF scaling character who specializes in shielding allies and drawing enemy fire. Hence, the best Light Cone for Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is Moment of Victory.

This is a 5-star Light Cone that enhances the DEF stats of the wearer by 24%-40% and raises their Effect Hit Rate by 24%-40%. This Light Cone will also enhance the chance of the Trailblazer getting attacked by enemies more often.

Lastly, once the wearer gets attacked, their DEF is increased by 24%-40% until the end of the turn. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight.

However, if you are looking for a 4-star option then you can go for the Light Cone called Landau’s Choice. This Light Cone increases the chance of drawing enemy fire and reduces DMG taken by 16%-24%.

Best Fire Trailblazer Relics in Honkai Star Rail

The best relic set for Fire Trailblazer is Honkai Star Rail is Knight of Purity Palace. The stats of this relic set are provided below:

2-piece bonus: DEF increased by 15%

4-piece bonus: Enhances the DMG absorption of the shield created by the wearer by 20%.

The best Planar Ornament for Fire Trailblazer is Belebog of the Architects. This Ornament set increases the wearer’s DEF by 15%. Additionally, if the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate is 50% or higher, then their DEF is further enhanced by 15%.

Best Team Comp for Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Fire Trailblazer pairs extremely well with Seele and Tingyun in the game

The best team partners for Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail comprises of Seele, Natasha, and Tingyun. In this team, Seele is the primary damage dealer, Natasha will be the healer and Tingyun will act as the buffer.

However, you can replace those three characters with almost anyone since Fire Trailblazer is extremely versatile and functions in a wide variety of teams. Seele can be replaced by Yanqing and Natasha can make way for Bailu.

Tingyun can also be replaced by the likes of Welt, Serval, Asta, or Bronya, depending on the content you are trying to complete.

