All Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters: Luocha, Welt, more

Only four Imaginary users have been confirmed so far in Honkai Star Rail, but there are sure to be more added later. Here’s what we know so far about Imaginary characters in HoYoVerse’s anime RPG.

Imaginary users are highly beneficial in team compositions for their ability to trigger the Imprisonment effect. After breaking an enemy’s weakness, the Imprisonment effect can delay their actions and deal additional damage.

At first, Honkai Star Rail had only one Imaginary character – Welt – until the element’s roster began to grow.

Here’s every Imaginary character available in the gacha game in addition to a short description about them.

All Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha

HoYoVerse Luocha is focused on healing his allies while still providing some decent damage output

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Abundance

Luocha is a foreign trader who traveled to the Xianzhou Luofu with a coffin. With his Skill, this healer restores allies’ health based on 40% of his ATK plus 200. Luocha’s stack of Abyss Flowers can automatically heal a teammate when their health drops to below 50%.

In addition to healing, Luocha can remove 1 buff from all enemies with his Ultimate, which also deals Imaginary DMG equal to 120% of his ATK.

Welt

HoYoVerse Welt is focused on debuffs, making the enemy much slower and giving his team more opportunities to attack

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Nihility

With him being on the Nihility path, he’s focused on debuffing enemies. He specializes in slowing enemies down and delaying their actions, giving his team more opportunities to attack.

His Ultimate, Synthetic Black Hole, has a 100% chance to Imprison enemies, a debuff that both slows and delays the enemy. On top of doing a pretty hefty amount of damage, his Ultimate can change the tide of battle.

Yukong

HoYoverse Players can obtain Yukong for free in Honkai Star Rail as part of the 1.2 update.

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Path: The Harmony

Yukong serves as the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission. As a member of the Harmony path, her Skill can increase the ATK of all allies by 40%. Additionally, Yukong’s Ultimate increases all allies’ CRIT Rate by 21% and CRIT DMG by 39% in addition to dealing Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Destruction

Imbibitor Lunae is the 5-star Imaginary version of Dan Heng and the High Elder of the Luofu. This character has a complex attack system with his Skill enhancing his Basic ATK up to three times consecutively. Imbibitor Lunae’s Ultimate Uses a 3-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 180% of his ATK to a single enemy.

So, there you have it, that’s every Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

