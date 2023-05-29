Where to find all Physical Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the locations and instructions on how to obtain all six Shadows of Destruction. All six will grant players the sixth Eidolon for Physical Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Like Genshin Impact’s Constellations, Honkai Star Rail has Eidolons for every character. Each Eidolon offers different perks like increasing Talent levels or damage output. Players can acquire six Eidolons for each character to become even more powerful.

While Honkai Star Rail users typically pull for characters to reach E6, it’s a different story for the protagonist.

All six Shadows of Destruction locations in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s main protagonist is more powerful than you might think.

The first Shadow of Destruction

Honkai Star Rail players can find the first Shadow of Destruction after defeating the Doomsday Beast during the Herta Space Station prologue.

The second Shadow of Destruction

After reaching Trailblaze Level 18, you must finish the To Rot or To Burn quest. Then, players will earn the second Shadow of Destruction and the 4-star Light Cone The Seriousness of Breakfast.

The third Shadow of Destruction

To locate the third Shadow of Destruction, head to the Herta Space Station. Next, purchase the item from Wen Shiqi for 500 Hertareum. You can collect Hertareum by opening chests and completing certain missions.

The fourth Shadow of Destruction

The fourth Shadow of Destruction is available at the Boulder Town shop for 1000 Shields. Shields are found in the same manner as Heratreum but located on the Jarilo-VI planet.

The fifth Shadow of Destruction

At Trailblaze Level 19, Pom-Pom gives players the fifth Shadow of Destruction.

The sixth Shadow of Destruction

Likewise, Pom-Pom also grants you the sixth and final Shadow of Destruction at Trailblaze Level 30. Players don’t need to finish the Trial of Equilibrium to earn this reward.

What each Eidolon gives the Physical Trailblazer

E1: A Falling Star – When enemies are defeated due to the Trailblazer’s Ultimate, the Trailblazer regenerates 10 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per attack.

– When enemies are defeated due to the Trailblazer’s Ultimate, the Trailblazer regenerates 10 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per attack. E2: An Unwilling Host – Attacking enemies with Physical Weakness restores the Trailblazer’s HP equal to 5 percent of the Trailblazer’s ATK.

– Attacking enemies with Physical Weakness restores the Trailblazer’s HP equal to 5 percent of the Trailblazer’s ATK. E3: A Leading Whisper – Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

– Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. E4: A Destructing Glance -When attacking an enemy with Weakness Break, CRIT Rate is increased by 25 percent.

-When attacking an enemy with Weakness Break, CRIT Rate is increased by 25 percent. E5: A Surviving Hope – Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

– Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. E6: A Trailblazing Will – The Trailblazer’s Talent is also triggered when they defeat an enemy.

For more Honkai Star Rail tips and tricks, check out our other guides on the gacha title below.

