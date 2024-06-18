Imaginary March 7th in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and everything we know

Honkai Star Rail is set to receive a brand new Imaginary Hunt version of March 7th in Version 2.4, so here’s everything that we know about her.

After Trailblazer and Dan Heng, March 7th is the next member of the Astral Express who is set to receive a new form. In the previous form, she was an Ice Preservation unit, and was one of the best units in the meta, especially for free-to-play players.

However, her new form sees her take the role of a legendary swordmaster from Xianzhou Loufu. This time she will follow the Path of Hunt with the Imaginary element at her disposal. There have been several rumors in the past about her new form, and it will finally become a reality in Patch 2.4.

If you are interested in learning all about her kit and Eidolons, this guide on Imaginary March 7th has you covered.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th is getting a new form kit, which has been leaked.

No, there is currently no official release date for the Imaginary version of March 7th in Honkai Star Rail.

However, developer HoYoverse has confirmed that she will be playable in Version 2.4. Based on the six-week cycle for patch releases, March 7th should become playable towards the end of July.

How to acquire Imaginary March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

Imaginary March 7th will be a 4-star unit that is handed over for free to players as part of an upcoming event.

In addition, three of her Eidolons will also be available for free for the same event. If you want more Eidolons, you will have to spend your Stellar Jades in the gacha and roll for them.

Imaginary March 7th abilities

Here are all of the leaked abilities of Imaginary March 7th in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK- My Sword Zaps enemies Deals Imaginary DMG equivalent to 130% of March 7th’s ATK to a single enemy and gain 1 charge.

Basic ATK- Brows be Smitten, Heart be Bitten This ATK deals 3 hits per Action immediately. Each hit against the target enemy deals Imaginary DMG equal to 130% of March 7th’s ATK. After dealing the final hit, there is a 60% fixed chance to deal to 1 extra hit up to 3 extra hit(s). Energy Regenerated from using the Enhanced Basic ATK does not increase with the number of hits per action. Enhanced Basic ATK does not recover Skill Points.

Skill- Master, it’s Tea Time Designates a single ally as Master and increases Master’s SPD by 12%. Only the latest target of March 7th’s skill will be regarded as her Master When using Basic ATK or dealing damage from 1 hit of her Enhanced Basic ATK, triggers the following effects based on the specific Path of the Master: Erudition, Destruction, The Hunt: Deals Additional DMG (based on Master’s Combat Type) equal to 25% of March 7th’s ATK Harmony, Nihility, Preservation, Abundance: The Toughness Reduction of this DMG is increased by 100%

Ultimate: March 7th, the Apex Heroine Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 288% of March 7th’s ATK to a single target enemy. Increase the hits per action of the Enhanced Basic ATK by 2 hit(s) and increase the fixed chance of additionally dealing damage by 20%.

Talent: Master, I’ve Ascended After the Master uses an ATK or Ultimate, March 7th gains up to 1 charge each time. When the charge is at 7 or more, March 7th takes action immediately and increases the DMG dealt by 100%. Her Basic ATK is enhanced and only this new version can be used. Consume 7 charges upon using the Enhanced Basic ATK.

Technique- Feast In One Go If March 7th is in the team, every time an ally uses their Technique, March 7th gains a charge upon entering the next battle, up to 3 charges. After using her Technique, March 7th gains 30 Energy upon entering the next battle.



Imaginary March 7th Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Here are all of the leaked March 7th Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail:

Level 1- My Sword Stirs Starlight: After using Ultimate, increases the CRIT DMG of the next Enhanced Basic ATK by 36%.

After using Ultimate, increases the CRIT DMG of the next Enhanced Basic ATK by 36%. Level 2- Blade Dances on Waves’ Fight: After the Master uses their Basic ATK or Skill to attack an enemy, March 7th immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 60% of March 7th’s ATK to the target enemy. Additionally, triggers an effect corresponding to Master’s Path and gains 1 Charge(s). If there is no target enemy that can be attacked, March 7th attacks a random enemy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

After the Master uses their Basic ATK or Skill to attack an enemy, March 7th immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 60% of March 7th’s ATK to the target enemy. Additionally, triggers an effect corresponding to Master’s Path and gains 1 Charge(s). If there is no target enemy that can be attacked, March 7th attacks a random enemy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn. Level 3- Sharp Wit in Martial Might: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4- Being Fabulous Never Frights: At the start of the turn, regenerates 5 Energy.

At the start of the turn, regenerates 5 Energy. Level 5- Sword Delights, Sugar Blights: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6- Me, the Best Girl on Sight: After using Enhanced Basic ATK, increases the Master’s CRIT DMG by 60% and Break Effect by 36%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

This is all we know so far about the brand new form of March 7th. We will update the article with new information once she is officially available.

If you are looking to know more about Honkai Star Rail characters, check out our guides on Boothill and Fu Xuan. For more on the game in general, check out our guides on banners, codes, and the Version 2.3 update.