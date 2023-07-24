Honkai Star Rail: Best consumables & how to obtain them

Honkai Star Rail end-game can be a bit difficult and there are times when you need buffs to ensure that you remain healthy or enhance your damage output. As it happens, the game offers consumables that you can craft in order to obtain those buffs.

Honkai Star Rail has a bucket full of consumables that you can obtain within the game. Some of these are locked behind quests while others you can obtain without much hassle.

Regardless, some of these consumables are really good and you should keep them in your back pocket before going for weekly bosses or Relic farming. Your farming time will significantly reduce allowing you to achieve much more efficiency.

Therefore, here’s a list of all the consumables that you can find in the game including their locations. Alternatively, you may also check out our Blade, Kafka, and Luocha guides that are listed down with all their abilities, eidolons, and more.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail has a massive list of consumables that provide valuable buffs

Every consumable in Honkai Star Rail and how to obtain them

Here is the list of all consumables and the places from where you can obtain them:

Consumable Effect Source Unlock Criteria All Good Potion Restores 50% max HP for a single ally Synthesis machine Obtained from the Lab Assistant event Antimatter Field Generator Increases ATK by 260 and CRIT Rate by 8% Synthesis Machine Underground Shop Belebog Sausage Restores 50% of HP for a single ally Turner’s Food Stall – Berrypheasant Skewers Heals 15% of HP plus 150 Food Stalls – Bottled Soda Increases max HP by 10% plus 210 Synthesis Machine Default Camo Paint Enemy detection reduces for 75 seconds Synthesis Machine Vending Machines Comfort Food Heals for 15% max HP plus 150 Synthesis Machine Default Cosmic Fried Rice Heals 24% of max HP plus 300 Synthesis Machine Default Crystal Lizard Satay Recovers 4 Technique point at the cost of losing 15% of max HP Turner’s Food Stall – Deep-Fried Rock Crab Recovers 4 Technique points at the cost of losing 15% of max HP Turner’s Food Stall – Diet Fried Rice Heals for 28% max HP plus 250 Synthesis Machine Default Disposable Kinetic Arm ATK increased by 325 and Crit Rate by 12% Synthesis Machine Time Express Disposable Kinetic Cannon ATK increased by 355 and CRIT DMG by 20% Synthesis Machine Only A Child Quest Disposable Shield Increases DEF by 15% and Effect RES by 10% Synthesis Machine Default Dust of Alacrity SPD of all characters increased by 12% Synthesis Machine Brave Cycrane Energy Drink Regenerate 30% of max HP for a single ally Synthesis Machine Default Energy Drink (Sugar Free) Regenerate 50% of max HP for an ally Synthesis Machine Default Enhancement Paste: Fire Fire DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Vending Machines Enhancement Paste: Ice Ice DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Ronald Enhancement Paste: Imaginary Imaginary DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Salesby Enhancement Paste: Lightning Lightning DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Salesby Enhancement Paste: Physical Physical DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Ronald Enhancement Paste: Quantum Quantum DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Vending Machine Enhancement Paste: Wind Wind DMG of all allies increased by 24% Synthesis Machine Salesby Healing Spray Heals for 38% of Max HP plus 400 Vending Machines – High-Tech Protective Gear Increases DEF by 15% and DMG absorption by shields cast on allies by 18% Synthesis Machine Qlipoth Fort Immortal’s Delight Increases ATK of all allies by 14% plus 230 Purchasable from The Sleepless Earl – Inferior Protective Gear Increases DEF by 15% at the cost of losing HP equal to the same percentage Synthesis Machine Boulder Town Jim Roger Bread Soda Heals an ally for 100% of their max HP Jarilo-VI Vending Machine – Kapo Kali DMG of all allies increased by 30% for a random type Out of Reach – Life Transmitter Heals a downed character for 10% of max HP Synthesis Machine – Longevity Pill of Cruelty Increases max HP by 20% and Effect RES by 6% Synthesis Machine – Mung Bean Soda ATK of all allies increased by 5% plus 170 Vending Machines – Pleasant-Looking Trash Restores 4 Technique points for the Team Jarilo-VI Trash cans – Punitive Energy Restores 4 Technique points at the cost of 15% of max HP Synthesis Machine – Punitive Food Restoresm 2 Technique points at the cost of 15% of max HP Synthesis Machine Amo Resurrection Pellet Restore 2 Technique points for the team NutriTreasures – Rice Plant Panicle Incoming Healing of All allies is increased by 18% Synthesis Machine Default Ruby Potion Heal for 15% of max HP plus 150 Synthesis Machine Yanming Rye Bread Soda Iceberg Heal for 15% of max HP plus 150 Turner’s Food Stall – Sanctity of the Trash Can DEF of all allies increased by 20% Administrative District Trash Cans – Simple First-Aid Device Heals a downed character for 5% of max HP Synthesis Machine Default Simple Protective Gear DEF of all allies increased by 25% Synthesis Machine Default Snapper Jam Appetizer ATK of all allies increased by 5% plus 170 Turner’s Food Stall – Songlotus Cake Regenerate 30% of Max HP for a single ally Food Stalls – Steamed Puffergoat Milk Heals a downed character for 30% of max HP Food Stalls – Stone from the Everwinter Monument Increases the chance to Resist Frozen by 50% Synthesis Machine Underground Shop Stone-Grilled Olm Heals a Downed character for 30% of max HP Turner’s Food Stall – Tasty Filled Nutrient Bar Max HP increased by 14% plus 360 Synthesis Machine Xianzhou Competitive Eater Championship Topological Acceleration Band SPD increased by 24% for 2 turns Synthesis Machine Internal Purchase Officer Trash Lose 15% of max HP Destructible Objects – Tuskpir Wrap Heals for 20% of max HP Food Stalls – Vomit Inducing Agent Lose 99% of max HP and reduce Satiety Synthesis Machine Talk to Maxime in Boulder Town Whale-Tider Water Regenerate 30% of max energy for a single ally Vending Machines – Wild Herb Soup Lose 15% of max HP but ATK increases by 200 Turner’s Food Stall – Wrathful Gauntlets ATK increased by 5% plus 170 Synthesis Machine Win Fist Dark Tournament in Boulder Town Yucky Fried Rice Lose HP by 15% but ATK increased by 200 Synthesis Machine –

This concludes our guide for the best consumables in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

