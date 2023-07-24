GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail: Best consumables & how to obtain them

A screenshot of March 7th and Stelle from Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail end-game can be a bit difficult and there are times when you need buffs to ensure that you remain healthy or enhance your damage output. As it happens, the game offers consumables that you can craft in order to obtain those buffs.

Honkai Star Rail has a bucket full of consumables that you can obtain within the game. Some of these are locked behind quests while others you can obtain without much hassle.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, some of these consumables are really good and you should keep them in your back pocket before going for weekly bosses or Relic farming. Your farming time will significantly reduce allowing you to achieve much more efficiency.

Therefore, here’s a list of all the consumables that you can find in the game including their locations. Alternatively, you may also check out our Blade, Kafka, and Luocha guides that are listed down with all their abilities, eidolons, and more.

Article continues after ad
A screenshot of consumables in Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Honkai Star Rail has a massive list of consumables that provide valuable buffs

Every consumable in Honkai Star Rail and how to obtain them

Here is the list of all consumables and the places from where you can obtain them:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

ConsumableEffectSourceUnlock Criteria
All Good PotionRestores 50% max HP for a single ally Synthesis machineObtained from the Lab Assistant event
Antimatter Field GeneratorIncreases ATK by 260 and CRIT Rate by 8%Synthesis MachineUnderground Shop
Belebog SausageRestores 50% of HP for a single allyTurner’s Food Stall
Berrypheasant SkewersHeals 15% of HP plus 150Food Stalls
Bottled SodaIncreases max HP by 10% plus 210Synthesis MachineDefault
Camo PaintEnemy detection reduces for 75 secondsSynthesis MachineVending Machines
Comfort FoodHeals for 15% max HP plus 150Synthesis MachineDefault
Cosmic Fried RiceHeals 24% of max HP plus 300Synthesis MachineDefault
Crystal Lizard SatayRecovers 4 Technique point at the cost of losing 15% of max HPTurner’s Food Stall
Deep-Fried Rock CrabRecovers 4 Technique points at the cost of losing 15% of max HPTurner’s Food Stall
Diet Fried RiceHeals for 28% max HP plus 250 Synthesis MachineDefault
Disposable Kinetic ArmATK increased by 325 and Crit Rate by 12%Synthesis MachineTime Express
Disposable Kinetic CannonATK increased by 355 and CRIT DMG by 20%Synthesis MachineOnly A Child Quest
Disposable ShieldIncreases DEF by 15% and Effect RES by 10%Synthesis MachineDefault
Dust of AlacritySPD of all characters increased by 12%Synthesis MachineBrave Cycrane
Energy DrinkRegenerate 30% of max HP for a single allySynthesis MachineDefault
Energy Drink (Sugar Free)Regenerate 50% of max HP for an allySynthesis MachineDefault
Enhancement Paste: FireFire DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineVending Machines
Enhancement Paste: IceIce DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineRonald
Enhancement Paste: ImaginaryImaginary DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineSalesby
Enhancement Paste: LightningLightning DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineSalesby
Enhancement Paste: PhysicalPhysical DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineRonald
Enhancement Paste: QuantumQuantum DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineVending Machine
Enhancement Paste: WindWind DMG of all allies increased by 24%Synthesis MachineSalesby
Healing SprayHeals for 38% of Max HP plus 400Vending Machines
High-Tech Protective GearIncreases DEF by 15% and DMG absorption by shields cast on allies by 18%Synthesis MachineQlipoth Fort
Immortal’s DelightIncreases ATK of all allies by 14% plus 230Purchasable from The Sleepless Earl
Inferior Protective GearIncreases DEF by 15% at the cost of losing HP equal to the same percentageSynthesis MachineBoulder Town
Jim Roger Bread SodaHeals an ally for 100% of their max HPJarilo-VI Vending Machine
Kapo KaliDMG of all allies increased by 30% for a random typeOut of Reach
Life TransmitterHeals a downed character for 10% of max HPSynthesis Machine
Longevity Pill of CrueltyIncreases max HP by 20% and Effect RES by 6%Synthesis Machine
Mung Bean SodaATK of all allies increased by 5% plus 170Vending Machines
Pleasant-Looking TrashRestores 4 Technique points for the TeamJarilo-VI Trash cans
Punitive EnergyRestores 4 Technique points at the cost of 15% of max HPSynthesis Machine
Punitive FoodRestoresm 2 Technique points at the cost of 15% of max HPSynthesis MachineAmo
Resurrection PelletRestore 2 Technique points for the teamNutriTreasures
Rice Plant PanicleIncoming Healing of All allies is increased by 18%Synthesis MachineDefault
Ruby PotionHeal for 15% of max HP plus 150Synthesis MachineYanming
Rye Bread Soda IcebergHeal for 15% of max HP plus 150Turner’s Food Stall
Sanctity of the Trash CanDEF of all allies increased by 20%Administrative District Trash Cans
Simple First-Aid DeviceHeals a downed character for 5% of max HPSynthesis MachineDefault
Simple Protective GearDEF of all allies increased by 25%Synthesis MachineDefault
Snapper Jam AppetizerATK of all allies increased by 5% plus 170Turner’s Food Stall
Songlotus CakeRegenerate 30% of Max HP for a single allyFood Stalls
Steamed Puffergoat MilkHeals a downed character for 30% of max HPFood Stalls
Stone from the Everwinter MonumentIncreases the chance to Resist Frozen by 50%Synthesis MachineUnderground Shop
Stone-Grilled OlmHeals a Downed character for 30% of max HPTurner’s Food Stall
Tasty Filled Nutrient BarMax HP increased by 14% plus 360Synthesis MachineXianzhou Competitive Eater Championship
Topological Acceleration BandSPD increased by 24% for 2 turnsSynthesis MachineInternal Purchase Officer
TrashLose 15% of max HPDestructible Objects
Tuskpir WrapHeals for 20% of max HPFood Stalls
Vomit Inducing AgentLose 99% of max HP and reduce SatietySynthesis MachineTalk to Maxime in Boulder Town
Whale-Tider WaterRegenerate 30% of max energy for a single allyVending Machines
Wild Herb SoupLose 15% of max HP but ATK increases by 200Turner’s Food Stall
Wrathful GauntletsATK increased by 5% plus 170Synthesis MachineWin Fist Dark Tournament in Boulder Town
Yucky Fried RiceLose HP by 15% but ATK increased by 200Synthesis Machine

This concludes our guide for the best consumables in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level

Article continues after ad

Related Topics