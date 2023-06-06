Where to get Relics in Honkai Star Rail & how to farm them fast

Relics are vital in Honkai Star Rail, granting your characters the boost they need to succeed – but where do you get Relics and how can you quickly farm them to ensure your characters are the best they can be? Let’s take a look and find out.

There’s so much to do in Honkai Star Rail, from completing quests, collecting characters, and creating your favorite team with the most powerful additions. However, you can’t create that team without equipping the right Relics onto your chosen characters.

Relics, at their simplest, are boosts for the game’s fighters, granting additions to healing, attack, HP regeneration, and so much more. They have different rarities and are imperative for any successful team comp.

So, how do you get Relics in Honkai Star Rail and what’s the best way to farm them? We’ve got all the answers right here.

Contents

How to unlock Relics in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse These can greatly improve your character with the right choice.

To unlock Relics you’ll need to reach Trailblaze level 14. After reaching this level, complete the Once Fallen in the Abyss quest, located in Jarilo-VI and you’ll be able to get hold of these useful Relics.

While you can technically unlock Relics from level 14, we recommend aiming to reach Trailblaze level 24 for those advanced and much more powerful Relics.

Where to get Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Thankfully, there are multiple ways you can get Relics in Honkai Star Rail from crafting to completing specific tasks. All the ways you can get hold of them are listed below:

Completing Cavern of Corrosion quests

Leveling up your Trailblaze Level

Exploring the world

Crafting from Synthesizer

Completing Operation Briefing Tasks

Opening treasure chests

Found in shops

How to farm Relics in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Head to the Caverns of Corrosion for this handy resource.

There are tons of ways to get hold of Relics in Honkai Star Rail, but some are much easier to farm than others. We recommend using the Caverns of Corrosion as this is undeniably the best way to farm Relics with the most reliable outcome.

Sure, the Caverns of Corrosion are pretty tricky, and they’re not immediately accessible – with the prerequisite being to complete The Stars are Cold Toys mission – but if you keep taking part in this challenge, you’ll be able to obtain all the Relics you want with relative ease. So long as you have the energy and the right team comp.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Relics in Honkai Star Rail as well as how to get your hands on more of them. While completing Cavern of Corrosion quests, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

