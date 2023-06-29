Honkai Star Rail Kafka Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Kafka’s Ascension and Trace materials have leaked ahead of her official Honkai Star Rail release, so here are all the items you need to farm to increase her damage.

Kafka is one of the most highly anticipated characters in Honkai Star Rail, and although her rumored 1.2 debut is a way off, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring in. While Kafka’s abilities have been uncovered, we now have details on her Ascension and Trace materials.

Article continues after ad

This is particularly useful for any player who’s looking to roll on the Kafka banner, as it enables Trailblazers to begin farming materials. After all, being able to instantly max out Kafka will drastically increase her damage output in the game.

So, if you wish to know what items you’ll need, then our Kafka Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Kafka Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Kafka’s Ascension Materials have leaked ahead of her release.

While Kafka’s Ascension Material lis thas yet to be officially announced by HoYoVerse, that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing the materials early. According to GenshinLab, Trailblazers will need to farm Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Schemes, and Conqueror’s Will.

These items can all be collected from Voidranger: Reavers and the Simulated Universe. You’ll also need to get Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff, which is a rare drop from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Doom.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that Kakfa’s Ascension Materials could change before release, so make sure to take these leaks with a grain of salt. We’ve included all the Kafka Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 x5 Thief’s Instinct 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 x15 Thief’s Instinct 8,000 Level 40 x6 Usurper’s Scheme, x3 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 x12 Usurper’s Scheme, x8 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 40,000 Level 60 x5 Conqueror’s Will, x20 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 x8 Conqueror’s Will, x35 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 160,000

The total amount of materials required to Ascend Kafka in Honkai Star Rail are:

Article continues after ad

Thief’s Instinct x20

Usurper’s Scheme x18

Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

Conquerer’s Will x13

Kafka Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse There is a lot of hype surrounding Kafka’s release.

All of Kafka’s leaked Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:

x3M Credits

x18 Obsidian of Dread

x41 Thief’s Instinct

x69 Obsidian Desolation

x56 Usurper’s Scheme

x139 Obsidian of Obsession

x58 Conqueror’s Will

x12 ???

x8 Tracks of Destiny

So, there you have it, that’s all of Kafka’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Lightning character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level