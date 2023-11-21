Boothill in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks & everything we know

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details about Boothill, an upcoming character that will be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we currently know about this mysterious character.

Honkai Star Rail’s roster continues to grow with every update, and while Trailblazers are currently getting to grips with Huohuo, a new leak has revealed exciting details about Boothill.

The game’s upcoming character has been shrouded in mystery, but a new wave of leaks have now revealed details about his personality, design, and what weapon he could wield.

So, whether you’re aiming to save your Star Rail Special Passes or just want to know more about Boothill, our hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Who is Boothill in Honkai Star Rail?

According to a renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker, Boothill is “brash, unruly, and indifferent to the rules of the society,” while also being very righteous. As a result, his “high-profile” behavior is said to attract all manner of enemies.

The leaker also notes that Boothill “seems a bit unpredictable and can easily give strangers the impression that he is selfish and has a bad personality.” In fact, it’s said that when the protagonist first meets Boothill, he will cause all sorts of problems for them.

Despite his “unpredictable” nature, Boothill is said to be reliable and loyal to those he teams up with. Interestingly, this rogue character is also cursed in that he can only speak with cheesy and accurate metaphors.

HoYoverse Boothill is the latest Honkai Star Rail character to leak ahead of schedule.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Boothill. However, given that the character’s design has been uncovered, Boothill’s release may be closer than expected. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when the developers release more information.

Boothill weapon and element

Boothill’s weapon and element have not been disclosed. However, the leaked Boothill design does feature a gun holster, with his look being very reminiscent of a cowboy. The character features a black cowboy hat, black/red poncho, and metallic arms and chest.

Judging from this design, it appears that Boothill is part machine and could either be an android or a human with augmented body parts.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Boothill in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

