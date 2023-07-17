Honkai Star Rail being a massive game may complicate you at times on account of a variety of stats that you need to take care of. Effect Hit Rate is one such stat and here is what it means within the game.

Honkai Star Rail is a game that is filled with stats to take care of. These numbers are essential as they directly impact the result of a battle. In most scenarios, you need to ensure that the stats of your character are on point since a major section of the game is based on percentages and probability.

Effect Hit Rate is a stat that most players will end up ignoring as they are often too focused on things like ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and Energy Regeneration. However, it’s equally important and this guide will ensure that you get a clear understanding of it.

HoYoverse Effect RES increases the probability to land Status Effects on targets

What is Effect Hit Rate in Honkai Star Rail?

Effect Hit Rate is a stat that increases the overall probability of an attack inflicting a particular Status Effect on a target. There are multiple Status Effects that both characters, as well as enemies, can inflict.

These include Freeze, Shock, Bleed, Entanglement, and more. These Status Effects deal DoT damage to enemies which is basically the core gameplay for every Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, if a character is going to land a debuff on an enemy, you need to ensure that their Effect Hit Rate is high enough.

This includes characters like Silver Wolf, Kafka, Pela, Welt, Sampo, and others.

How to enhance Effect Hit Rate in Honkai Star Rail?

Here are a number of ways to increase the Effect Hit Rate in Honkai Star Rail:

Relics : You can obtain Relics and Ornaments that have Effect Hit Rate as a stat

: You can obtain Relics and Ornaments that have Effect Hit Rate as a stat Pela : She increases the Effect Hit Rate of all party members by 10%

: She increases the Effect Hit Rate of all party members by 10% Pan-Galactic Commerical Enterprise : This Ornament set increases the Effect Hit Rate by 10%

: This Ornament set increases the Effect Hit Rate by 10% Eyes of Prey : This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 20%-40%

: This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 20%-40% In the Name of the World: This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 18%-30%

This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 18%-30% Moment of Victory : This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 24%-40%

: This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 24%-40% Void: This Light Cone increases Effect Hit Rate by 20%-30% for 3 turns

This concludes our guide for Effect Hit Rate in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

