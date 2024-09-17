Are Honkai Star Rail servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Honkai Star Rail is a live-service space fantasy game that offers amazing story quests, a wonderfully crafted world to explore, rewarding events to participate in, and powerful characters to play with.

Every patch for the gacha game lasts for six weeks and new content gets added at subsequent times for everyone to enjoy. This means the game needs to be online at all times so that the developers can roll out the updates without any delay.

As such, staying on top of server status is crucial if you want to plan your savings, so we’ve covered all the information for you in the following sections.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail servers are currently online.

Are Honkai Star Rail servers down?

No, at the time of writing the article, Honkai Star Rail servers are running and fully functional.

However, it’s also crucial to mention that the servers for this game only go down when there is a new patch update every six weeks. For instance, version 2.5 of the game was released on September 9, 2024, and there was server maintenance for five hours before the update.

Apart from that, there’re no server outages in the middle of patches. The updates are rolled out at specific times, which are all mentioned beforehand in the patch notes.

How to check server status

Honkai Star Rail server updates are always posted on the game’s official X/Twitter account two days before a new patch drops, making it the most reliable place to check. On the day of the patch, they also release a post confirming when the servers are down and a follow-up post once they are finished.

Maintenance between patches lasts five hours, though it can get extended depending on the need. Should that happen, developers update players accordingly and compensate players with Stellar Jades via in-game email.

We’ll keep updating this article with server-related information whenever required, so be sure to come back the next time you need to know if the servers are down. If you want to learn more about Honkai Star Rail, check out our guides for codes, Twitch drops, and voice actors.

