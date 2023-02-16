Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The ISO Hemlock is a powerful AR in Warzone 2 that thrives in medium-range skirmishes. In order to maximize this gun’s damage potential, we’ve got the best ISO Hemlock loadout in WZ2 for you to use.

When it comes to ARs in Warzone 2, the meta is extremely competitive with the likes of the TAQ-56, Chimera, and M4 all fighting for the top spots.

Despite this, there’s a new weapon in WZ2 that has the potential to compete with these rifles and it’s called the ISO Hemlock.

Equipped with a devastating mid-range TTK and a manageable recoil pattern, it’s perfect for racking up kills on Al Mazrah. Of course, to push its power to the limits, you’ll need the best ISO Hemlock loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: LR-30/56

LR-30/56 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Our ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 is focused on dominating at mid-range. To achieve this, you’ll want to equip the SAKIN Tread-40 muzzle to enhance recoil control and the LR-30/56 to increase bullet velocity and damage range.

Following this, make sure to use the Edge-47 Grip underbarrel to bolster the AR’s kickback even more. This added stability makes it simple to land all your shots, and maximize the Hemlock’s TTK.

Next, you’ll need a top-tier optic and the Aim OP-V4 is the number one choice for mid-range engagements.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 45-Round mag to ensure you never run out of bullets and can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Activison The ISO Hemlock is a dominant AR at medium range.

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

When it comes to perks we recommend Using Overkill and equipping an SMG as your secondary. The ISO Hemlock dominates at medium range, but it is no match for SMGs at close quarters.

Strong Arm is a useful Perk that allows you to toss equipment longer distances and makes sure your throwables hit exactly what you’re aiming for.

Spotter allows you to identify field upgrades, opponent’s equipment, and kill streaks through the terrain, which will be very helpful when dealing with campers.

Finally, Survivor pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

For your Lethal and Tactical, a Grenade is perfect for flushing enemies out of cover, and a Flash Grenade is ideal for aggressive pushes.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2

If you’re looking to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2, there are no challenges to complete. Instead, you just have to progress the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The AR can be found in Sector B11 so just keep playing matches and performing well, and you’ll have it unlocked in no time.

Best ISO Hemlock alternatives in Warzone 2

If the ISO Hemlock isn’t doesn’t fit your style of play, consider checking out the M4 in Warzone 2. This trusty AR is a classic weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and can always be relied upon to perform.

With a solid TTK, low recoil, and impressive mobility, it’s a well-balanced gun that’s ideal for racking up kills. Of course, you’ll need a meta loadout for the weapon and luckily, we’ve got a dedicated Warzone 2 M4 loadout guide.

That’s all for our ISO Hemlock loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

