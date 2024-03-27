Helldivers 2 ultimate walkthrough

Helldivers 2 is an intense third-person co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, and our array of guides can help you get stuck into liberating planets with your friends.

The follow-up to Helldivers has been a smash hit since launching in February 2024, and it swaps out top-down action for an immersive third-person experience. It’s a great game to enjoy with friends but there are a lot of mechanics to get used to which can make it overwhelming at first.

Whether you’re wondering what Stratagems to use, how to defeat certain enemies, or the best settings for Helldivers 2, our backlog of guides has got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

System, platform & settings

Before you jump into the action here’s everything you need to know about Helldivers 2’s system, platforms, and settings to ensure the game’s running as well as possible on your platform of choice.

Classes & builds

Tailoring your build to specific enemies and situations is important before you embark on any mission in Helldivers, so our classes and build guides can help you with specific circumstances in the game.

Article continues after ad

Gameplay, missions & enemies

There’s quite a variety of enemies and missions in Helldivers 2, so these gameplay-centric guides should make sure you’re primed to deal with those pesky Automatons and Terminids.

Gameplay & missions

Enemy guides