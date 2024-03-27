Helldivers 2 ultimate walkthrough

Helldivers 2 ultimate walkthroughArrowhead Game Studios
Helldivers 2 is an intense third-person co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, and our array of guides can help you get stuck into liberating planets with your friends.
The follow-up to Helldivers has been a smash hit since launching in February 2024, and it swaps out top-down action for an immersive third-person experience. It’s a great game to enjoy with friends but there are a lot of mechanics to get used to which can make it overwhelming at first.
Whether you’re wondering what Stratagems to use, how to defeat certain enemies, or the best settings for Helldivers 2, our backlog of guides has got you covered.
Contents
System, platform & settings
Before you jump into the action here’s everything you need to know about Helldivers 2’s system, platforms, and settings to ensure the game’s running as well as possible on your platform of choice.
- Is Helldivers 2 on PS5 & PS4?
- Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?
- Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?
- Best Helldivers 2 PC settings for higher FPS
- Helldivers 2 PC requirements: Minimum, recommended & ultra specs
- Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
- Is Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck?
- Helldivers 2 team size: How many players in a squad
- Helldivers 2: All difficulty settings & how to unlock them
- Does Helldivers 2 have couch co-op? Local multiplayer explained
- Helldivers 2 matchmaking explained: How to play with randoms
- Is Helldivers 2 down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates
- How to fix Helldivers 2 failed to join game lobby error
- How to fix Helldivers 2 quickplay error
- Helldivers 2: Can you fix Login Limit Reached error?
- Can you fix the black screen error in Helldivers 2?
- Can you fix Super Credits disappearing in Helldivers 2?
- How to fix Helldivers 2 purple question mark bug
Classes & builds
Tailoring your build to specific enemies and situations is important before you embark on any mission in Helldivers, so our classes and build guides can help you with specific circumstances in the game.
- Are there classes in Helldivers 2?
- Best solo build in Helldivers 2
- Best Terminid build in Helldivers 2
- Best Automation build in Helldivers 2
Gameplay, missions & enemies
There’s quite a variety of enemies and missions in Helldivers 2, so these gameplay-centric guides should make sure you’re primed to deal with those pesky Automatons and Terminids.
Gameplay & missions
- Does Helldivers 2 have character customization?
- Helldivers 2: Trophies and Achievements
- Helldivers 2 Mission List
- All factions in Helldivers 2
- All Helldivers 2 Ship Modules
- All Helldivers 2 titles and how to get them
- Helldivers 2: How to get samples & what they do
- How to change your ship name in Helldivers 2
- How to swap to First-Person POV in Helldivers 2
- All Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes
- Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list
- How to get the EAT-17 Stratagem in Helldivers 2
- All Boosters in Helldivers 2: How to unlock, what they do, more
- Every weapon in Helldivers 2: How to unlock, weapon types, more
- How to get Anti Materiel Rifle in Helldivers 2
- How to change weapon fire rate in Helldivers 2
- How to aim down sights in Helldivers 2
- What is the max level in Helldivers 2? Level cap explained
- Helldivers 2: Extra Padding explained
- Helldivers 2 Planetary Hazards: All weather effects explained
- Helldivers 2: Which guard dog is better? Guard Dog & Rover explained
- Helldivers 2: How to rescue the science teams & best loadout
- How to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2
- How to Reinforce teammates in Helldivers 2: Code explained
- Helldivers 2: How to ping and mark locations
- Helldivers 2: How to get Medals fast
Enemy guides
- All Helldivers 2 enemies, where to find them & weaknesses
- Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers: What are they, location & how to kill
- Helldivers 2 Bile Titans: What are they, locations & how to kill
- Helldivers 2 Chargers: What are they, location, & how to kill
- Helldivers 2 Devastators: What are they, location, & how to kill
- Helldivers 2 Hunters: What are they, location, & how to kill
- Helldivers 2 Scout Striders: What are they, location, & how to kill