Should you liberate Choohe or Penta in Helldivers 2?

The new Major Order in Helldivers 2 asks you to choose between liberating Choohe or Penta, but which planet should you opt for?

Choohe and Penta are two planets belonging to the Lacaille Sector and the ongoing Major Order in Helldivers 2 asks you to liberate either one of them. The primary reason is that the Automatons are moving quickly and its trapped citizens and weaponry need to be saved.

However, the real convincing element is that liberating either of these two planets comes with a choice, you’ll receive either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher depending on the planet you choose to save first. That’s because only the Stratagem on the planet you liberate first can be saved.

Article continues after ad

But the burning question is – which planet should you go for?

Choohe or Penta: Which planet should you liberate in Helldivers 2?

In our opinion, liberating Penta makes more sense in the new Helldivers 2 Major Order. As a reward, you get the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher Stratagem after saving the planet.

Article continues after ad

As its description says, The RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher “fires a rocket that detonates within proximity of a target, and deploys a cluster of explosive bomblets.” It has a call-in time of 3 seconds with Unlimited uses but comes at a cost of 480-second cooldown time or 8 minutes.

The nature of the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher makes it ideal for dealing with multiple small bugs or enemies at once. Since it deploys a bunch of bomblets that explode on contact, enemies that have low HP will get wiped at once.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the majority of the community seems to be opting towards Penta, meaning the planet should end up liberating first with the help of more players. You’ll just need to liberate Lesath before reaching Penta.

At the time of writing, you have over 2 days to get either of these two Stratagems, so make sure you are not delaying your Democratic duties.

Article continues after ad

For more on Helldivers 2, check our other guides below:

How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops | Which guard dog is better? | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs? | All factions in Helldivers 2 | How to change your ship name in Helldivers 2