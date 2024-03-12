Helldivers 2 Devastators: What are they, location, & how to kill

Helldivers 2 Devastators certainly live up to their devastating name and can be extremely tricky to take down. So, here’s what they look like, how to find them, and most importantly, how to kill them.

Helldivers 2 features tons of deadly enemies, with most of them using their powers to try and eradicate all human life. As such, understanding and overcoming them is key to advancing the democratic cause.

Unlike Terminids, the game’s Automatons come packed with some serious firepower and can quickly punch a hole through unlucky soldiers. So, whether you’re looking to complete the Devastator daily mission or simply want to know how to effectively beat them, our Helldivers 2 Devastator guide has you covered.

Contents

What are Devastators Helldivers 2?

Devastators look like larger fully armored robots with a cog coming out of the top of their back, making a sort of halo behind their heads. They sport one fist on one side and a brutal gun on the other, so be sure to take them down quickly.

Devastators are deadly robots packed with various deadly weaponry, which can make short work of even the best Helldivers 2 squads. They are equipped with the following:

Arm-cannons

Arm-shields

Arm-machineguns

Arm-rocket-launchers

Devastator locations

Arrowhead Game Studios Devastators can appear on any difficulty in Helldivers 2.

Devastators are located in the Automaton sectors of the map and can be encountered on all difficulty levels. These deadly machines can also appear during Bot Drop events, so be sure to dive into the action and brace yourself for a fierce wave of firefights.

Personal Orders often require players to kill 15 Devastators, so simply head to Automaton bases and get shooting.

How to kill Devastators in Helldivers 2

To defeat Devastators, you’ll want to aim for their heads. We found that a few blasts to the head made short work of even the tankiest Devastator, especially when using precision weapons like the Marksman Rifle.

Of course, a steady stream of concentrated Assault Rifle fire will also do the trick, along with some good old explosions. Shield Devastators and rocket Devastators can be a little trickier to take down due to their overall tanky nature.

The rocket Devastators are particularly frightening as a single barrage can quickly put an end to your run. Because of this, you’ll want to utilize explosive rounds from the JAR-5 Dominator, grenade spam, or armor-piercing weapons like the incredibly powerful RS-422 Railgun.

Failing that, you can always call in some air support to barrage the battlefield with deadly explosives.

