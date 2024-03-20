Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers: What are they, location & how to kill

Helldivers 2 is filled with tough enemies to take down, but the Bile Spewers are among the trickiest. So, here’s where to find them, and how to beat Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2.

There are a variety of enemies to take on in Helldivers 2, and some are tougher than others, like the heavily armored Bile Titans, or the powerful Chargers. One bug-type foe you’ll come up against fairly often are Bile Spewers – and they’re not to be underestimated.

So, if you’re wondering how you can kill Bile Spewers in the game, and where to find them, we’ve got you covered right here.

Contents

What are Bile Spewers & their locations?

Arrowhead Game Studios

Bile Spewers are larger Terminids with green glowing abdomens that can be found on any Terminid planet in the east sector of the galaxy.

However, to find the Bile Spewers, you’ll need to head to these planets and complete missions at medium or higher difficulty, or they won’t appear. Luckily, if you’re battling at these levels, their green bodies will be pretty easy to spot.

How to kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Knowing what Bile Spewers are and where to find them is one thing, but figuring out how to kill them is a whole new challenge.

Luckily, every bug has a weak spot, and in this case, that weak spot is the giant green glowing abdomen. To hit it, you’re best off aiming carefully, or heading behind it. Alternatively, there’s always the option to just send in some explosives and blow it to smithereens, but that’s up to you.

Best weapons & stratagems to use against Bile Spewers

There are a handful of more powerful and armor-piercing weapons, and explosive stratagems that are particularly effective at dealing with Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2. These are:

Recoilless Rifle

SG-225 Breaker Shotgun

Orbital Precision Strike

Autocannon

Grenade Launcher

For more Helldivers 2 content, check out our guides below:

