Every weapon in Helldivers 2: How to unlock, weapon types, more

Your weapon choice in Helldivers 2 significantly impacts your performance, so here’s a complete rundown of all available weapons in the latest third-person shooter.

Helldivers 2 takes the cooperative top-down gameplay of its predecessor and elevates it into an electrifying third-person shooter journey. The game enables strategic use of Stratagems and has intense battles where players are ready to face numerous enemies throughout their missions.

Another key element of Helldivers 2 is the weapons you put in your loadout before landing on a planet. Depending on the enemy faction you’ll be facing, some weapons will be more beneficial than others. If you’re wondering exactly what weapons are available in the game, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of them all right here.

How many weapons are there in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 currently features 37 weapons in total, with 29 Primary guns and 8 Secondary guns.

Sony Plenty of Helldivers 2 weapons still remain a mystery for now.

Of course, that number soars even higher when factoring in weapons pulled from Stratagems like Machine Guns and Grenade Launchers, but strictly speaking of weapons available for your loadout, 37 is the current haul.

There’s always a chance this number grows in future updates too, as devs look to keep the game fresh for months and even years to come.

Every weapon we know about in Helldivers 2 & how to unlock them

While not every weapon appears to be available just yet in Helldivers 2, there are still plenty up for grabs and various means of unlocking them.

Below is the full list of weapons currently accessible in Helldivers 2 along with how to unlock them:

Free Warbond Battle Pass (Helldivers Mobilise):

SG-8 Punisher (Shotgun): Page 1 – 4 Medals

P-19 Redeemer (Pistol): Page 2 – 5 Medals

R-63 Diligence (Marksman Rifle): Page 2 – 8 Medals

SMG-37 Defender (Submachine Gun): Page 3 – 15 Medals

SG-225 Breaker (Shotgun): Page 4 – 20 Medals

LAS-5 Scythe (Energy-Based): Page 5 – 30 Medals

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator (Assault Rifle): Page 6 – 40 Medals

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper (Marksman Rifle): Page 7 – 40 Medals

SG-8S Slugger (Shotgun): Page 8 – 60 Medals

SG-225SP Breaker Spray & Pray (Shotgun): Page 9 – 60 Medals

PLAS-1 Scorcher (Energy-Based): Page 10 – 75 Medals

Premium Warbond Battle Pass (Steeled Veterans)

AR-23E Liberator Explosive (Assault Rifle): Page 1 – 20 Medals

P-4 Senator (Pistol): Page 1 – 15 Medals

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary (Shotgun): Page 2 – 60 Medals

JAR-5 Dominator (Explosive): Page 3 – 80 Medals

So that’s what we know about the current arsenal of weapons available in Helldivers 2, but of course, plenty more still remain a mystery. We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed with all the latest right here.

