Helldivers 2 Hunters: What are they, location, & how to kill

Looking to take down Hunters in Helldivers 2? Well, here’s how to find them, what they look like, and how to take them down.

There are tons of deadly enemies in Helldivers 2, but the game’s most iconic faction is undeniably the Terminids. Using their natural armor, speed, and deadly claws, these creatures have an insatiable hunger for human flesh, and you’re often the nearest meal.

Just like all enemies in Helldivers 2, Terminids come in all shapes, sizes, speeds, and difficulty ratings. However, one of the most deadly critters of this army is none other than the Hunter.

So, if you’re looking to beat the current Helldivers 2 daily mission or want to know where to find and kill Hunters, then our guide has you covered.

What are Hunters in Helldivers 2?

Hunters are super agile arachnids that are known for their ability to rush players, before stunlocking them with deadly attacks. While they may lack the size and damage of the Bile Titan and Charger, the Hunter is capable of wiping a squad if you underestimate them.

After all, there’s a reason why Helldivers 2 players voted Hunters as one of the “most–hated” enemies in the game.

Hunter locations in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios Hunters are known for their agility.

Hunters are located in the Terminid sectors of the map and can be encountered on all difficulty levels. These agile creatures are extremely common, you won’t have any trouble locating them.

How to kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

Unlike armored enemies like the Charger, Hunters can be killed by all damage types. This means you can kill them with any Helldivers 2 weapon with just a few shots, but we do recommend using ordinance or AoE Stratagems to eliminate waves of them before they overwhelm you. They can jump at great distances and can tear you apart if you let them get too close.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Hunters in Helldivers 2. As always, be sure to check out our Helldivers 2 page for all the latest news and guides.

