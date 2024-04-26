This small change can make Helldivers 2 Warbonds so much better

Warbonds are basically battle passes in Helldivers 2 that appear as huge blocks on the Acquisition Center screen, but this small change can make them so much better.

One thing that Helldivers 2 does differently than other live-service games is that its Warbonds never expire. This eliminates the FOMO feeling and makes it easier for players to jump in and finish their incomplete Warbonds whenever they want.

However, there’s one downside to this feature. Ever since the game was released, we have had multiple premium Warbonds released, the Democratic Detonation being the latest one. Whenever you need to check a particular Warbond, you have to scroll past all the previous ones to get to the latest one.

Article continues after ad

Right now, it’s been only a couple of months since Helldivers 2 came out, which means scrolling down a handful of Warbond tiles doesn’t sound too stressful. However, as more Warbonds are released down the line, the Acquisition Center screen will look a lot more congested.

Article continues after ad

Although it may sound tedious, this problem can be overcome with a very small and simple solution – implementing a tile style. Each tile would represent all the released Warbonds so far, and each page can have four to six tiles, having Warbonds divided by the year of their release. For example, a page that says 2024 is subdivided into two more pages with six tiles each, denoting six different Warbond releases in each month of that year.

Article continues after ad

This change will make the menu compact and will make browsing through them a lot easier. A small quality-of-life change like this would be the addition of a bar below each Warbond that’ll denote the progress or Medals spent.

Several Helldivers also support this idea on this Reddit thread, where they think a change like this would be a great idea.

Players would also like to see a tag that says “Completed” after finishing each of the Warbonds. Considering Helldivers 2 is fairly new and reaching a point where we have more than a dozen of Warbonds will take over a year. Two years down the line in 2026 with over 20 Warbonds released, we will certainly need an easier way to browse Warbonds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell if Arrowhead implements a change like this or follows their usual style of scrolling down through Warbonds endlessly.