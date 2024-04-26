Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order completion isn’t sitting well with everyone

Helldivers 2 players are celebrating their victory in the most recent Major Order. Unfortunately, some assistance from Joel has left a sour taste in the mouths of certain players.

The brave soldiers of Super Earth are going from strength to strength after annihilating 2 billion bugs in less than a day, and now defending 10 planets in the latest Major Order. There’s a bit of an issue with this latest one, however.

What feels like a victory snatched from the jaws of defeat for some players is ringing a little hollow to others. The prospect of defending 10 planets at once across two fronts was a big ask already and some technical hiccups added to the difficulty. As a result, the notorious Game Master Joel gave the Helldivers 2 player base a bit of a leg up.

The team at Arrowhead adjusted the decay rate for enemies late in the game to help players push back after a feeling of imbalance was noted. With some planets at a 0% reinforcement rate for enemies, Helldivers were able to steamroll their remaining opponents.

While the help felt warranted given how stacked the odds were, many Helldivers 2 players feel this latest win wasn’t earned. It has caused a bit of a divide in Reddit threads celebrating the victory.

“They basically gave it to us. We would have lost without Joel’s divine intervention,” one Helldiver noted. “Honestly I’d rather lose a fair challenge than be gifted a win,” another replied.

Other players think that the early issues impacting communication affected their chances of success so much that the devs had no choice but to offer assistance. “[It’s the] sign of a good GM rewarding effort,” one player explained.

Given the state of the Galactic War map, it feels like an even trade as other citizens of Super Earth have noted. “We lost a lot of ground which expands the story and playable maps, but also won the Major Order to get the medals.”