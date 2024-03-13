Is Helldivers 2 down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Helldivers has planted its flag among all time greats on the Steam charts.

Are Helldivers 2 servers down today? Stay informed with our coverage of outage updates and scheduled maintenance announcements.

Helldivers 2, the follow-up to its predecessor, ditches the top-down perspective for thrilling third-person combat, ideal for cooperative play. Featuring an array of formidable enemies, powerful weapons, Stratagems to use, and diverse planets to discover, the game offers plenty of excitement. However, as an always-online title, server issues can occasionally arise.

Whether it’s due to an issue or simply planned maintenance, there’s nothing more frustrating than getting ready to team up with your pals for missions and being unable to access a game, so we’ve got everything you need to know about Helldivers 2’s current server status right here.

Are Helldivers 2’s servers down?

At the time of writing, Helldivers 2 servers seem to be up and running. Earlier today they experienced a slight hiccup, giving players a -1 error message when trying to play.

Players on the Helldivers subreddit were reporting that the game was giving an error message when trying to play. A few hours later, however, more players are able to access the game again.

The servers did experience a fair amount of issues ahead of the game’s initial launch due to the overwhelming demand of players which resulted in Arrowhead Game Studios’ having to increase the total server capacity but servers seemed to have stabilized more recently. It’s possible these servers are down for maintenance.

If the servers go down again, we’ll be sure to update this page with the details.

How to check Helldivers 2’s server status

The Helldiver 2’s official Twitter page is an excellent source to get yourself updated with the latest server status as well as updates regarding new patches and events.

Aside from that, joining their Official Discord server is also an option as this is where announcements regarding any upcoming maintenance periods or sudden server outages will be shared. You can always check back on this page regularly as well and we’ll be updating it whenever server issues may arise in the future.

