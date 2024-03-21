Helldivers 2 Stratagems tier list: Best Stratagems to use

If you’re looking for the best Stratagems to keep in your arsenal before jumping into the battlefield, our Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list has got you covered.

Like the original game, Helldivers 2 also has a definite set of Stratagems or abilities that you can call down during missions. While some of them supply you with more ammo and better firearms, others grant you airstrikes, turrets, and other items that aid you in overcoming in-game challenges.

However, choosing the best Stratagems to use is definitely a daunting task. To make it easier for you, our Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list has sorted the best Defensive, Mission, Offensive, and Supply Stratagems you must use to fight for democracy, freedom, and liberation.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list

In our Helldivers 2 tier list, we have allocated all the best available Stratagems in the S-Tier. The list gradually moves down in the order of A-tier, B-Tier, C-Tier, D-Tier, and E-Tier which means the Stratagems featured under these tiers lose their importance in the same order.

Article continues after ad

Tier Stratagems S Orbital Railcannon Strike, Patriot Exosuit, Orbital Laser, Railgun, Auto Cannon, Shield Generator Pack, Eagle 500KG Bomb, “Guard Dog” Rover, Mortar Sentry A Spear, Arc Thrower, Autocannon, Grenade Launcher, Supply Pack, Orbital Railgun Strike, Auto Cannon Sentry B Eagle Cluster Bomb, Recoilless Rifle, Flamethrower, Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods, Orbital Precision Strike, Gatling Sentry, Rocket Sentry, EMS Mortar Sentry C Anti Material Rifle, Eagle Napalm Airstrike, Orbital Walking Barrage, Orbital Gatling Barrage, Orbital 120MM HE Barrage, Orbital 380MM HE Barrage, Orbital Airburst Strike, Eagle Strafing Run, Incendiary Mines, Guard Dog, Jump Pack, Shield Generator Relay, Expendable Anti-Tank D Machine Gun, Machine Gun Sentry, Laser Cannon, Anti-Personnel Minefield, Stalwart, HMG Emplacement, Tesla Tower, Orbital Smoke Strike, Eagle Smoke Strike, Orbital Gas Strike, Orbital EMS Strike E Ballistic Shield Backpack

Helldivers 2 S-Tier Stratagems

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Patriot Exosuit

Orbital Laser

Railgun

Auto Cannon

Shield Generator Pack

Eagle 500KG Bomb

“Guard Dog” Rover

Mortar Sentry

The S-Tier Stratagems are some of the best you can use in Helldivers 2. Use the Orbital Railcannon Strike to take down Bile Titans in one go and others to take down smaller enemies that attack in hordes.

Other than that, Patriot Exosuit, Eagle 500KG Bomb, Orbital Laser, and Railgun are exceptional Stratagems for mass destruction and also deal a substantial amount of damage to bosses.

Article continues after ad

Helldivers 2 A-Tier Stratagems

Spear

Arc Thrower

Autocannon

Grenade Launcher

Supply Pack

Orbital Railgun Strike

Auto Cannon Sentry

The A-Tier Stratagems Helldivers 2 could have easily belonged to the list above, had they not lacked in certain aspects. But don’t underestimate them as they are great to use on the battlefield and easily serve as alternatives to the S-Tier Stratagems.

Want to take down a tank in an instant? Call in a Spear. To counter smaller enemies, use the Grenade Launcher, Autocannon, Orbital Railgun Strike, and Auto Cannon Sentry. The Supply Pack is essentially useful in higher difficulties for that quick restock of ammo and explosives.

Article continues after ad

Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 B-Tier Stratagems

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Recoilless Rifle

Flamethrower

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods

Orbital Precision Strike

Gatling Sentry

Rocket Sentry

EMS Mortar Sentry

Helldivers 2 B-Tier Stratagems are not as good as the A-tier ones but they still could be useful in tricky situations. Like the Flamethrower, it’s extremely fun to use and if you’re someone who can wield it easily, it could be a pretty useful Stratagem to get rid of smaller enemies.

Article continues after ad

The Eagle Cluster Bomb is great for crowd control while other Stratagems like Rocket Sentry, EMS Mortar Sentry, and Orbital Precision Strike have great damage output to kill stronger enemies in Robot missions.

Helldivers 2 C-Tier Stratagems

Anti Material Rifle

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital Airburst Strike

Eagle Strafing Run

Incendiary Mines

Guard Dog

Jump Pack

Shield Generator Relay

Expendable Anti-Tank

The Helldivers 2 C-Tier Stratagems are mostly average and prove to be good only a handful of times as they are easily shadowed by other and better Stratagems in the tiers above. Go ahead with these when you’re in the early game but they render useful in higher difficulty levels.

The only good Stratagems in the C-Tier are Anti Material Rifle, Eagle Strafing Run, and Orbital Gatling Barrage which are useful during early games or when your level is low. The Anti Material Rifle is great against Automatons so you may use it from time to time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Arrowhead

Helldivers 2 D-Tier Stratagems

Machine Gun

Machine Gun Sentry

Laser Cannon

Anti-Personnel Minefield

Stalwart

HMG Emplacement

Tesla Tower

Orbital Smoke Strike

Eagle Smoke Strike

Orbital Gas Strike

Orbital EMS Strike

As we move down the tier list, we come across the least useful Stratagems and that’s what we have in the D-Tier. Although you get the Machine Gun as one of the first weapon Stratagems, you must avoid using it as much as possible.

If you had to use them, go for Tesla Tower, Eagle Smoke Strike, and Orbital Smoke Strike to kill and disorient enemies, but make sure you’re not anywhere near the Tesla Tower as it will deal more harm to your team than enemies.

Helldivers 2 E-Tier Stratagems

Ballistic Shield Backpack

The Ballistic Shield Backpack is the only Helldivers 2 Stratagem that falls in the E-Tier. The primary reason is that it’s useless against bugs, takes away the backpack slot, and is not just effective by any means.

Article continues after ad

For more on Helldivers 2, check out our guides below:

How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops | Is Helldivers 2 down? | Helldivers 2: How to fix stuck on “Defrosting Helldivers” | Which guard dog is better? Guard Dog & Rover explained | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs? | Helldivers 2 player count | Best armor in Helldivers 2 | Are there classes in Helldivers 2? | How to destroy Fuel Silos | How to get free Super Credits | All Helldivers 2 titles and how to get them | Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay & cross-progression?