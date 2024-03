All Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes: Bridge, Hangar, Orbital Cannons, more

Becoming proficient with Stratagems is essential for success in Helldivers 2, but remembering their activation codes can feel overwhelming. Don’t worry, as we offer a compilation of all Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes and their uses.

Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 takes the franchise into the realm of third-person shooters, emphasizing co-op gameplay. Maintaining proper gear and employing strategic Stratagems are essential for overcoming enemies and achieving success in the game‘s various missions.

One of the most vital aspects of combat in Helldivers 2 is Stratagems. These are powerful air drops that can be either offensive or support-based. Whether it’s taking out an entire mod of bugs with an Orbitital Precision Strike or simply calling in a supply drop, they’re extremely useful.

Every Stratgegam requires a unique code, however, and these can be difficult to remember, so we’ve got a rundown of all the codes in the game right here, as well as an overview of every single Stratagem.

Contents

What are Stratagems in Helldivers 2

Stratagems are abilities you can call down from your Destroyer ship while completing missions in Helldivers 2.

These abilities provide you with automated defenses, equipment, weapons, and every material that comes in handy during wars.

Types of Stratagems in Helldivers 2

There are six types of Stratagems in Helldivers 2. These are:

Patriotic Administration Center Orbital Cannons Hangar Bridge Engineering Bay Robotics Workshop

You can find all the Stratagems in the Ship Management section.

All Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem codes

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Machine Gun Down, Left, Down, Up, Right Reach level 1 Support Weapon, Hellpod Anti-Material Rifle Down, Left, Right, Up, Down Reach level 2 & spend 5000 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod Stalwart Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left Reach level 2 & spend 3500 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod Expendable Anti-Tank Down, Down, Left, Up, Right Reach level 3 & spend 3000 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Recoilless Rifle Down, Left, Right, Right, Left Reach level 5 & spend 6000 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Flamethrower Down, Left, Up, Down, Up Reach level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary Autocannon Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Right Reach level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod Railgun Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Left, Down, Right Reach level 20 Support Weapon, Hellpod Spear Down, Down, Up, Down, Down Reach level 20 Support Weapon, Hellpod

All Orbital Cannons Stratagem codes in Helldivers 2

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Orbital Gatling Barrage Right, Down, Left, Up, Up Reach level 2 & spend 1500 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital Airburst Strike Right, Right, Right Reach level 5 & spend 4000 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital 120MM HE Barrage Right, Down, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, Down Reach level 5 & spend 4000 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital 380MM HE Barrage Right, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Reach level 8 & spend 3000 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital Walking Barrage Right, Down, Right, Down, Right, Down Reach level 10 & spend 6000 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital Laser Right, Up, Left, Up, Right, Left Reach level 15 Orbital Orbital Railcannon Strike Right, Down, Up, Down, Left Reach level 20 Orbital

All Hangar Stratagem codes in Helldivers 2

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Eagle Strafing Run Up, Right, Right Reach level 2 & spend 1500 Credits Eagle Eagle Airstrike Up, Right, Down, Right Reach level 2 & spend 4000 Credits Explosive, Eagle Eagle Cluster Bomb Up, Right, Down, Down, Right, Down Reach level 3 & spend 4000 Credits Explosive, Eagle Eagle Napalm Airstrike Up, Right, Down, Up Reach level 5 & spend 5000 Credits Explosive, Eagle Jump Pack Down, Up, Up, Down, Up Reach level 8 Hellpod, Backpack Eagle Smoke Strike Up, Right, Up, Down Reach level 8 Explosive, Eagle Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods Up, Down, Up, Left Reach level 10 Explosive, Eagle Eagle 500KG Bomb Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Reach level 15 Explosive, Eagle

All Bridge Stratagem codes

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Orbital Precision Strike Right, Right, Up Reach level 1 Explosive, Orbital Orbital Gas Strike Right, Right, Down, Right Reach level 3 & spend 4000 Credits Explosive, Orbital Orbital EMS Strike Right, Right, Left, Down Reach level 5 Orbital Orbital Smoke Strike Right, Right, Down, Up Reach level 8 Explosive, Orbital HMG Emplacement Up, Down, Left, Right, Right, Left Reach level 10 Hellpod Shield Generator Relay Down, Up, Left, Right, Left, Down Reach level 10 Hellpod Tesla Tower Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Right Reach level 15 Hellpod, Sentry

All Engineering Bay Stratagem codes

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Anti-Personnel Minefield Down, Left, Down, Up, Right Reach level 2 & spend 1500 Credits Hellpod, Explosive Supply Pack Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down Reach level 3 & spend 4000 Credits Hellpod, Backpack Grenade Launcher Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down Reach level 5 & spend 6000 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Laser Cannon Down, Left, Down, Up, Left Reach level 5 & spend 4000 Credits Support Weapon, Hellpod Incendiary Mines Down, Left, Left, Down Reach level 8 Support Weapon, Hellpod “Guard Dog” Rover Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down Reach level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary Ballistic Shield Backpack Down, Left, Up, Up, Right Reach level 12 Support Weapon, Hellpod Arc Thrower Down, Right, Up, Left, Down Reach level 15 Support Weapon, Hellpod Shield Generator Pack Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right Reach level 20 Hellpod, Backpack

All Robotics Workshop Stratagem codes

Stratagem Code (buttons on D-Pad) Unlock Criteria Traits Machine Gun Sentry Down, Up, Right, Down, Right, Down, Up Reach level 3 & spend 1500 Credits Hellpod, Sentry Gatling Sentry Down, Up, Right, Left, Down Reach level 5 & spend 4000 Credits Hellpod, Sentry Mortar Sentry Down, Up, Right, Right, Down Reach level 8 & spend 3500 Credits Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry “Guard Dog” Down, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Down Reach level 10 & spend 3000 Credits Hellpod, Backpack Autocannon Sentry Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up Reach level 13 & spend 6000 Credits Hellpod, Sentry Rocket Sentry Down, Up, Right, Right, Left Reach level 15 Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry EMS Mortar Sentry Down, Down, Up, Up, Left Reach level 20 Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry

