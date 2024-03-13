How to get the EAT-17 Stratagem in Helldivers 2: OP Expendable Anti Tank rocket explained

The Helldivers 2 EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank Stratagem has risen up in the meta, with many labeling it as one of the most OP weapons in the game. So, what is it and how can you get hold of it? Here’s all you need to know.

The Helldivers 2 meta is constantly changing, with different weapons, tactics, and Stratagems constantly taking their place as the most powerful. However, one shift many didn’t see coming was the incredible buff of the EAT-17 Stratagem.

Primarily used for taking down heavily armored enemies, many players avoided the Expendable Anti-Tank at all costs, opting for certain additional weapons, or even a powerful 500kg bomb to help their battle for liberty. Now, it’s back in the spotlight, meaning many are looking to try it out.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how to get the EAT-17 Stratagem in Helldivers 2 and everything you need to know.

What is the EAT-17 Stratagem in Helldivers 2?

The game’s EAT-17 Stratagem, otherwise known as the Expendable Anti-Tank is a powerful single-use weapon that will help players take down Chargers, or highly armoured Automatons and Terminids with ease.

Article continues after ad

Previously, the Stratagem was seen as a relatively useless support weapon, with many avoiding it altogether. However, after the March 12 patch, the EAT-17 Stratagem has skyrocketed with power, making it one of the most overpowered aspects of Helldivers 2.

How to get the EAT-17 Stratagem in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios

To unlock the EAT-17 Expendable Anti Tank Stratagem in Helldivers 2 you’ll need to be level three. Once you are, head over to the Stratagems and purchase it for 3,000 Requisition Slips.

Article continues after ad

Then, just equip it before you head into your battle and pull it out when you spot a Charger, Bile Titan, or heavily armored enemy. It’ll be with you in two seconds thanks to its call time, but you will need to wait for 70 seconds until you can use it again, so don’t miss.

For more Helldivers 2 content, check our other guides:

How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops | Is Helldivers 2 down? | Helldivers 2: How to fix stuck on “Defrosting Helldivers” | Which guard dog is better? Guard Dog & Rover explained | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs? | Helldivers 2 player count | Best armor in Helldivers 2 | Are there classes in Helldivers 2? | How to destroy Fuel Silos | How to get free Super Credits | All Helldivers 2 titles and how to get them | Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay & cross-progression?

Article continues after ad