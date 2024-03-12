Helldivers 2 Major Order rewards: How to get & current Major Orders

Completing Major Orders is a key way to grab a few valuable rewards in Helldivers 2 – but how do you get hold of the rewards and what are the current orders in the game? Here’s everything you need to know.

There’s so much to do in the fight for liberty in Helldivers 2. Whether it’s defeating certain enemies, using specific weapons, or liberating a planet in danger, a Helldivers’ job is never quite finished.

Luckily, for the most part, you get some handy rewards for completing these orders, which can help you buy more armor, Stratagems, or Ship upgrades.

However, once you’ve completed the challenge, getting the rewards can be a little confusing for many players. So, with that in mind here’s how to get the Helldivers 2 Major Order rewards and the current active order you need to complete.

How to get Helldivers 2 Major Order rewards

Once you complete a Major Order you’ll be eligible for the reward. However, you can’t simply redeem it straight after.

Instead, Super Earth (or the developers) will activate the rewards and treat all Helldivers to the medals or money at the same time.

So, if you’ve helped complete a Major Order and haven’t been rewarded yet, the chances are that it’s coming soon.

What is the current Major Order and its reward?

Arrowhead Game Studios

The current Major Order is to “Activate the Terminid Control System on the Barrier Planets” to help turn on the Termicide-dispensing towers that have been built there.

The planets you need to activate are:

Erata Prime Meridia Fenrir III Turing

If you help to activate these systems and stop the Terminids in their tracks you’ll be rewarded with 50 Medals so it’s definitely worth getting involved in.

