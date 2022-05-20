Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes to unlock Skeleton Keys

Looking for more Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Then you’ll need some up-to-date Shift codes to unlock some more.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes are a great way to unlock free Skeleton Keys in the Borderlands spin-off. These precious items are one-time use keys and unlock the same golden chest in Brighthoof. Every time you do, you’ll be rewarded with some random loot like guns, gear, and ammo.

Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands provide extra Skeleton Keys for you to grab some fresh, but random, loot. However, these codes expire after a certain amount of time. Luckily, new codes are added periodically. Here are all the active and expired Shift keys as of May 2022.

Updated May 20, 2022, to add new codes.

Are there any active Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes? (May 2022)

There are currently no active Shift codes that players can claim as of May 20, 2022.

When more arrive we’ll be sure to list them below:

Code Items – –

How to redeem Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Redeeming these codes in-game is super easy to do, and all you need to do is follow this short list of steps:

Launch the game.

On the main page, head over to the Social menu.

Scroll down and select the “SHiFT” option.

E nter the active code into the text box that appears.

into the text box that appears. Press ‘Submit‘ and claim your reward.

Now take your free Skeleton Key to the golden chest to unlock your free randomized loot.

All expired Shift codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes and the rewards that each previously unlocked:

Code Reward T3R33-9BRWH-KKBKW-B3TTB-36TBF 1x Skeleton Key 3TX3T-5T6CH-KKB5W-T3BTB-JCR53: 1x Skeleton Key 3T63J-FWWKS-WKJWW-BJJTJ-TB3FZ 1x Skeleton Key 3BRJT-BB55Z-KW3C5-J3BJT-R3FRT 1x Skeleton Key BTXT3-W3H6J-6CBCW-JBTJJ-XZW9F 10x Skeleton Key TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K 1x Skeleton Key JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ 1x Skeleton Key B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F 1x Skeleton Key TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT 1x Skeleton Key BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ 1x Skeleton Key BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S 1x Skeleton Key TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9 1x Skeleton Key JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH 1x Skeleton Key B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J 1x Skeleton Key

What are Shift codes used for?

Shift codes Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands exist to unlock free in-game rewards such as Skeleton Keys.

They could unlock different rewards in time, but for now, all Shift codes have just unlocked Skeleton Keys for the golden chest. They usually only unlock one key, but in some instances, have unlocked multiple Skeleton Keys.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes in May 2022.

