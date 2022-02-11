 Dead by Daylight codes - How to get free Bloodpoints in DBD - Dexerto
Logo
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight codes (2022) – How to get free Bloodpoints & Charms

Published: 11/Feb/2022 21:57 Updated: 11/Feb/2022 21:58

by Ava Thompson-Powell
A screenshot showing the Bloodpoints logo alongside the DBD logo and an image of Survivors by a campfire in the game
Behaviour Interactive

Share

Dead by Daylight codes can help you to get everything from free Bloodpoints to cosmetics and Charms. Here are a variety of codes for DBD in February 2022, as well as codes that never expire.

Behaviour Interactive occasionally drops chances for redeemable codes for Dead by Deadlight players to collect and claim in the game. These include everything from Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers to items for customizing your Charms and cosmetics.

We’ve put together every available code that you’ll need in DBD to help progress through the Bloodweb a little bit faster to help you stand a better chance at surviving your next trial.

Advertisement

Updated February 11, 2022, to add a new code.

Contents

An image of Bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight with 250,000 written below it.
Behaviour Interactive
There’s plenty of free Bloodpoints to claim if you’re keeping up with Dead by Deadlight’s latest codes.

Dead by Deadlight codes (February 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem in February 2022. We’ve tested these all in-game, and are confirmed to be currently working as of February 11, 2022.

What’s more, some of these DBD codes never expire (such as the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm) – so make sure to check back often!

Code Reward
NICE 69 Bloodpoints
OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE (NEW) 200,000 Bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight codes that never expire

Code Reward
PRIDE Pride Сharm

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

The process couldn’t be easier to redeem DBD codes to claim. Follow the steps below and you’ll have all the Bloodpoints you need in no time:

  1. Once you’ve loaded into DBD, from the main menu, select ‘Store‘ at the bottom right of the screen.
  2. The Store will appear. Towards the top right of the screen, you’ll see ‘Redeem Code‘. Click that.
  3. A new UI window, shown in the image below, will open. Enter your code in the box.
  4. Press ‘Redeem‘, and if successful, the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen for a few seconds.
A screenshot showing the redeem code UI in Dead By Daylight
Behaviour Interactive
Redeeming codes in DBD only takes a couple of steps!

Full list of DBD expired codes

All of the currently expired codes in Dead by Daylight are listed below, along with the rewards they previously rewarded:

Advertisement

Code Reward
TWOSDAY
 222,022 Bloodpoints
VK130UP
 130,000 Bloodpoints
LIGHTSCAMERABP
 100,000 Bloodpoints
59th39
 59,000 Bloodpoints
REVEALED
 100,000 Bloodpoints
EASYASABC
 150,000 Bloodpoints
CIPHERSALAD
 150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021)
FORHONOR For Honor Charm
LIVEORDIE Free Charm
BOOP Meg’s Pig Mask
HISSANDHERS Free Charms
HOHOHO 100,000 Bloodpoints
HOLIDAYSPECIAL
 100,000 Bloodpoints
INSERTCOIN
 Arcade Classic Charm
MORICHRISTMAS
100,000 Bloodpoints
SEASONSBLEEDINGS 100,000 Bloodpoints
TREATYOURSELF 100,000 Bloodpoints
GOLDENBROS Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
AUSOME Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
PIECEOFCAKE Teddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms
BETTERTHANONE Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
RANKROULETTE 250,000 Bloodpoints
AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50 250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards
ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS 10 Rift Fragments
KODOMONOHI2021 60,000 Bloodpoints
MIDORINOHI2021 50,000 Bloodpoints
KENPOUKINENBI2021 40,000 Bloodpoints
DJC2021 100,000 Bloodpoints
TWITTERLORGE 100,000 Bloodpoints
BILIBILI200K 200,000 Bloodpoints
TWITTERSMOL 1 Bloodpoint
LUCKYCHARM Lunar New Year Charm
LUNARNEWGEAR Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit
BULLSHIRT Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis
ZARINOX Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina
DISCORD200K 200,000 Bloodpoints
NEWYEARNEWENTITY New Year ‘21 Charm
FROSTYBLIGHT The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
METATRON Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
FROSTYTWINS The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
PATHFINDER Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
FROSTYDEATH The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
HOLIDAYFORMAL Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
NICESTOCKING Survivor’s Stocking Charm
SNAPSNAP Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
NAUGHTYSTOCKING Killer’s Stocking Charm
TWITCHORTREAT Trap-o-Lantern charm
ETERNALBLIGHT Blighted Jack charm
SWEETDREAMS Perk Treats charm
ENTITYPLEASED 150,000 Bloodpoints
ENTITYDISPLEASED 1 Bloodpoints
DISCORD150K 150,000 Bloodpoints
VK100K 100,000 Bloodpoints
ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER Reindeer Charm
HAPPY1001 100,100 Bloodpoints
DBDDAYJP2020 202,000 Bloodpoints
GIFTTHERIFT 20 free Rift Fragments
OVER5000 5,001 Bloodpoints
ONLY5000 5,000 Bloodpoints
FUKUHAUCHI 100,000 Bloodpoints
HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021 30,000 Bloodpoints
An image of the Pride charm in DBD which can be unlocked with a code
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive release lots of codes to redeem free items in DBD year-round, and some don’t expire.

What are codes in Dead by Daylight used for?

Dead by Daylight codes are useful for players as they often give players free Bloodpoints, allowing them to reach that new teachable perk or item a little quicker.

Other fantastic bonuses are Charms that you can equip to your Survivor or display on a Killer’s hook, allowing you to show your personal style. Cosmetics can be redeemed, too, such as Meg Thomas’ previous ‘Boop The Snoot’ mask.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight codes in February 2022.

For more Dead by Daylight content, as well as more code lists, make sure to check out our guides:

Advertisement

Best survivors in Dead by Daylight | All Killers in Dead by Daylight | How to play crossplay in Dead by Daylight |Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Rocket League codes

Advertisement
Advertisement