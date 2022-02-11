Dead by Daylight codes (2022) – How to get free Bloodpoints & Charms

Dead by Daylight codes can help you to get everything from free Bloodpoints to cosmetics and Charms. Here are a variety of codes for DBD in February 2022, as well as codes that never expire.
Behaviour Interactive occasionally drops chances for redeemable codes for Dead by Deadlight players to collect and claim in the game. These include everything from Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers to items for customizing your Charms and cosmetics.
We’ve put together every available code that you’ll need in DBD to help progress through the Bloodweb a little bit faster to help you stand a better chance at surviving your next trial.
Updated February 11, 2022, to add a new code.
Contents
- Dead by Daylight codes
- DBD codes that never expire
- How to redeem codes
- All expired DBD codes in 2022
- What are codes in Dead By Daylight used for?
Dead by Deadlight codes (February 2022)
Below, we’ve listed all of the Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem in February 2022. We’ve tested these all in-game, and are confirmed to be currently working as of February 11, 2022.
What’s more, some of these DBD codes never expire (such as the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm) – so make sure to check back often!
|Code
|Reward
|NICE
|69 Bloodpoints
|OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE (NEW)
|200,000 Bloodpoints
Dead by Daylight codes that never expire
|Code
|Reward
|PRIDE
|Pride Сharm
How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight
The process couldn’t be easier to redeem DBD codes to claim. Follow the steps below and you’ll have all the Bloodpoints you need in no time:
- Once you’ve loaded into DBD, from the main menu, select ‘Store‘ at the bottom right of the screen.
- The Store will appear. Towards the top right of the screen, you’ll see ‘Redeem Code‘. Click that.
- A new UI window, shown in the image below, will open. Enter your code in the box.
- Press ‘Redeem‘, and if successful, the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen for a few seconds.
Full list of DBD expired codes
All of the currently expired codes in Dead by Daylight are listed below, along with the rewards they previously rewarded:
|Code
|Reward
|TWOSDAY
|222,022 Bloodpoints
|VK130UP
|130,000 Bloodpoints
|LIGHTSCAMERABP
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|59th39
|59,000 Bloodpoints
|REVEALED
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|EASYASABC
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|CIPHERSALAD
|150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021)
|FORHONOR
|For Honor Charm
|LIVEORDIE
|Free Charm
|BOOP
|Meg’s Pig Mask
|HISSANDHERS
|Free Charms
|HOHOHO
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|HOLIDAYSPECIAL
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|INSERTCOIN
|Arcade Classic Charm
|MORICHRISTMAS
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|SEASONSBLEEDINGS
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TREATYOURSELF
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|GOLDENBROS
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|AUSOME
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|PIECEOFCAKE
|Teddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms
|BETTERTHANONE
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|RANKROULETTE
|250,000 Bloodpoints
|AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
|250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards
|ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
|10 Rift Fragments
|KODOMONOHI2021
|60,000 Bloodpoints
|MIDORINOHI2021
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|KENPOUKINENBI2021
|40,000 Bloodpoints
|DJC2021
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERLORGE
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|BILIBILI200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERSMOL
|1 Bloodpoint
|LUCKYCHARM
|Lunar New Year Charm
|LUNARNEWGEAR
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit
|BULLSHIRT
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis
|ZARINOX
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina
|DISCORD200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|NEWYEARNEWENTITY
|New Year ‘21 Charm
|FROSTYBLIGHT
|The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
|METATRON
|Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
|FROSTYTWINS
|The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
|PATHFINDER
|Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
|FROSTYDEATH
|The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
|HOLIDAYFORMAL
|Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
|NICESTOCKING
|Survivor’s Stocking Charm
|SNAPSNAP
|Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
|NAUGHTYSTOCKING
|Killer’s Stocking Charm
|TWITCHORTREAT
|Trap-o-Lantern charm
|ETERNALBLIGHT
|Blighted Jack charm
|SWEETDREAMS
|Perk Treats charm
|ENTITYPLEASED
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYDISPLEASED
|1 Bloodpoints
|DISCORD150K
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|VK100K
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
|Reindeer Charm
|HAPPY1001
|100,100 Bloodpoints
|DBDDAYJP2020
|202,000 Bloodpoints
|GIFTTHERIFT
|20 free Rift Fragments
|OVER5000
|5,001 Bloodpoints
|ONLY5000
|5,000 Bloodpoints
|FUKUHAUCHI
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
|30,000 Bloodpoints
What are codes in Dead by Daylight used for?
Dead by Daylight codes are useful for players as they often give players free Bloodpoints, allowing them to reach that new teachable perk or item a little quicker.
- Read More: How to play crossplay in Dead by Daylight
Other fantastic bonuses are Charms that you can equip to your Survivor or display on a Killer’s hook, allowing you to show your personal style. Cosmetics can be redeemed, too, such as Meg Thomas’ previous ‘Boop The Snoot’ mask.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight codes in February 2022.
For more Dead by Daylight content, as well as more code lists, make sure to check out our guides:
