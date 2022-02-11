Dead by Daylight codes (2022) – How to get free Bloodpoints & Charms

Dead by Daylight codes can help you to get everything from free Bloodpoints to cosmetics and Charms. Here are a variety of codes for DBD in February 2022, as well as codes that never expire.

Behaviour Interactive occasionally drops chances for redeemable codes for Dead by Deadlight players to collect and claim in the game. These include everything from Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers to items for customizing your Charms and cosmetics.

We’ve put together every available code that you’ll need in DBD to help progress through the Bloodweb a little bit faster to help you stand a better chance at surviving your next trial.

Updated February 11, 2022, to add a new code.

Contents

Dead by Deadlight codes (February 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem in February 2022. We’ve tested these all in-game, and are confirmed to be currently working as of February 11, 2022.

What’s more, some of these DBD codes never expire (such as the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm) – so make sure to check back often!

Code Reward NICE 69 Bloodpoints OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE (NEW) 200,000 Bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight codes that never expire

Code Reward PRIDE Pride Сharm

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

The process couldn’t be easier to redeem DBD codes to claim. Follow the steps below and you’ll have all the Bloodpoints you need in no time:

Once you’ve loaded into DBD, from the main menu, select ‘Store‘ at the bottom right of the screen. The Store will appear. Towards the top right of the screen, you’ll see ‘Redeem Code‘. Click that. A new UI window, shown in the image below, will open. Enter your code in the box. Press ‘Redeem‘, and if successful, the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen for a few seconds.

Full list of DBD expired codes

All of the currently expired codes in Dead by Daylight are listed below, along with the rewards they previously rewarded:

Code Reward TWOSDAY

222,022 Bloodpoints VK130UP

130,000 Bloodpoints LIGHTSCAMERABP

100,000 Bloodpoints 59th39

59,000 Bloodpoints REVEALED

100,000 Bloodpoints EASYASABC

150,000 Bloodpoints CIPHERSALAD

150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021) FORHONOR For Honor Charm LIVEORDIE Free Charm BOOP Meg’s Pig Mask HISSANDHERS Free Charms HOHOHO 100,000 Bloodpoints HOLIDAYSPECIAL

100,000 Bloodpoints INSERTCOIN

Arcade Classic Charm MORICHRISTMAS

100,000 Bloodpoints SEASONSBLEEDINGS 100,000 Bloodpoints TREATYOURSELF 100,000 Bloodpoints GOLDENBROS Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces AUSOME Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces PIECEOFCAKE Teddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms BETTERTHANONE Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces RANKROULETTE 250,000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50 250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS 10 Rift Fragments KODOMONOHI2021 60,000 Bloodpoints MIDORINOHI2021 50,000 Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 40,000 Bloodpoints DJC2021 100,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERLORGE 100,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI200K 200,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERSMOL 1 Bloodpoint LUCKYCHARM Lunar New Year Charm LUNARNEWGEAR Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit BULLSHIRT Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis ZARINOX Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina DISCORD200K 200,000 Bloodpoints NEWYEARNEWENTITY New Year ‘21 Charm FROSTYBLIGHT The Blight’s Frosty Eyes METATRON Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron FROSTYTWINS The Twins’ Frosty Eyes PATHFINDER Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater FROSTYDEATH The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes HOLIDAYFORMAL Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater NICESTOCKING Survivor’s Stocking Charm SNAPSNAP Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater NAUGHTYSTOCKING Killer’s Stocking Charm TWITCHORTREAT Trap-o-Lantern charm ETERNALBLIGHT Blighted Jack charm SWEETDREAMS Perk Treats charm ENTITYPLEASED 150,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED 1 Bloodpoints DISCORD150K 150,000 Bloodpoints VK100K 100,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER Reindeer Charm HAPPY1001 100,100 Bloodpoints DBDDAYJP2020 202,000 Bloodpoints GIFTTHERIFT 20 free Rift Fragments OVER5000 5,001 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 5,000 Bloodpoints FUKUHAUCHI 100,000 Bloodpoints HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021 30,000 Bloodpoints

What are codes in Dead by Daylight used for?

Dead by Daylight codes are useful for players as they often give players free Bloodpoints, allowing them to reach that new teachable perk or item a little quicker.

Read More: How to play crossplay in Dead by Daylight

Other fantastic bonuses are Charms that you can equip to your Survivor or display on a Killer’s hook, allowing you to show your personal style. Cosmetics can be redeemed, too, such as Meg Thomas’ previous ‘Boop The Snoot’ mask.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight codes in February 2022.

For more Dead by Daylight content, as well as more code lists, make sure to check out our guides:

