Roblox The House TD codes (March 2024) – Free Gems, Coins & Tokens

Get free rewards like Gems, Coins, and Tokens with new Roblox The House TD codes. Here are all the codes that you can redeem in March 2024.

The spooky season lasts forever in Roblox The House TD. Nightmarish creatures attack your base in waves in this scary tower defense game. It’s up to you and your defensive units to stop them in their tracks. If you’re overwhelmed by these monsters, make sure you use our Roblox The House TD codes to get the best units in the game. These units will ensure your base is safe from all kinds of terrible monsters. So, immediately arm yourself with the best free goodies with our codes.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, check out how to get freebies in other Roblox games with Fruit Warriors codes, Anime Showdown codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes. That being said, here are all the codes you can redeem in Roblox The House TD in March 2024.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Roblox / Spectral Roblox Use Gems to get new units

Working The House TD Codes (March 2024)

All active The House TD codes were checked as of March 11, 2024.

Chapter2 – Free x100 Soul Gems (new)

– Free x100 Soul Gems Souls30k – Free x200 Soul Gems

– Free x200 Soul Gems Happy40k – Free x200 Soul Gems

– Free x200 Soul Gems House50k – Free x10 Voodoo Tokens!

– Free x10 Voodoo Tokens! H75k – Free x10 Voodoo Tokens!

– Free x10 Voodoo Tokens! JEROMEASF – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Goatmelon – Free Melon Master

How to redeem Roblox The House TD codes

Using codes in this Roblox game is quite simple. Follow these steps.

Go to the official The House TD page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the Codes button on the bottom left corner of the screen.

on the bottom left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the box.

Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

Once the code is redeemed, the box will show the ‘SUCCESS’ message. If not, ensure you’ve not added extra space at the end of the code.

Roblox / Spectral Roblox Click on the Codes button below the Gift Envelope icon.

List of expired codes

Like many other Roblox titles, the codes in this game expire after a certain time.

Article continues after ad

House3k – Free x100 Soul Gems

– Free x100 Soul Gems Boom10k – Free x200 Soul Gems

What are The House TD codes?

In tower defense games like The House TD, you need strong units to thwart waves of enemies. Codes in this game offer you free in-game currency like Gems and other rewards to help you strengthen your defense. The developers release new codes on their Twitter handle or their Discord servers. However, you can get them in one place right on this page.

So there you have everything you need to know about The House TD codes for March 2024.

Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes | A One Piece Game codes | Anime Lost Simulator codes | Idle Heros Codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Pls Donate codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes

Article continues after ad