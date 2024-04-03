Survive the Killer codes (April 2024): Free Weapons & Gems

Survive the Killer codes (April 2024): Free Weapons & GemsRoblox / Slyce Entertainment
With our Survive the Killer codes featuring free weapons, gems, and more, you will skyrocket your chance of survival. So hurry up and check out all the codes for April 2024.
Whether you are the killer or the survivor, you will need the right tools to survive the rounds. Lucky for you, we have all the latest Survive the Killer codes with free weapons, gems, and boosts. These resources are quite handy when you are running for your life or hunting other players.
But note that the codes expire frequently so make sure you use them as soon as possible. So grab your free goodies and enter this horror mania by Slyce Entertainment.
Check out more free goodies in other Roblox games at Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes.
Contents
Active Survive the Killer codes (April 2024)
Here are all the latest Survive The Killer codes:
- MOREPOWER – Machine Dagger Weapon
How to redeem Survive the Killer codes?
Redeeming codes in Survive the Killer is very easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Go to the official Survive the Killer page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Once you’re in the game, look for NPC Cody and interact with him.
- Enter the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as they are mentioned.
List of expired codes
- HOLIDAY – Holiday Splinter Weapon
- TRICKORTREAT – Stab-O’-Lantern Slycer Weapon
- SORRY – 1000 Cash
- PEST – Ye Olde Slycer Weapon
- OOPSIES – Oopsie Daisies
- RED – Code Red Weapon
- HEARTBREAKER – Hollow Heat Weapon and Hear Breaker Title
- NEWYEARGRIND – XP Boost for 60 Minutes
- SNOWMAN – Minty Hook Weapon
- omgfinally – 100 Gems
- BOO – Knife Skin Weapon
- DESYNC – The Broken Clock Knife Weapon
- LUCKY2022 – Cookie Cutter Slycer
- CUPID2022 – Flowery Facade Knife
- STK2YEARS – 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife
- 900M – 900M Slycer Knife
- SANTA – Santa Hat Slycer Knife
- HAPPYNEWYEAR – 2022 New Year Slycer Knife
- 800M – 800M Slycer Knife
What are Survive the Killer codes?
Survive the Killer codes, like many Roblox titles, offer free in-game rewards. The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits new milestones. We regularly update this page for new codes so make sure you check back weekly.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Survive the Killer codes for April 2024.
Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes | A One Piece Game codes | All Star Tower Defense codes