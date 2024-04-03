Survive the Killer codes (April 2024): Free Weapons & Gems

With our Survive the Killer codes featuring free weapons, gems, and more, you will skyrocket your chance of survival. So hurry up and check out all the codes for April 2024.

Whether you are the killer or the survivor, you will need the right tools to survive the rounds. Lucky for you, we have all the latest Survive the Killer codes with free weapons, gems, and boosts. These resources are quite handy when you are running for your life or hunting other players.

But note that the codes expire frequently so make sure you use them as soon as possible. So grab your free goodies and enter this horror mania by Slyce Entertainment.

Roblox / Slyce Entertainment Add new weapons to your inventory with codes.

Active Survive the Killer codes (April 2024)

Here are all the latest Survive The Killer codes:

MOREPOWER – Machine Dagger Weapon

How to redeem Survive the Killer codes?

Redeeming codes in Survive the Killer is very easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to the official Survive the Killer page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once you’re in the game, look for NPC Cody and interact with him.

and interact with him. Enter the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as they are mentioned.

Roblox / Slyce Entertainment Find Cody to redeem the codes.

List of expired codes

HOLIDAY – Holiday Splinter Weapon

– Holiday Splinter Weapon TRICKORTREAT – Stab-O’-Lantern Slycer Weapon

– Stab-O’-Lantern Slycer Weapon SORRY – 1000 Cash

– 1000 Cash PEST – Ye Olde Slycer Weapon

– Ye Olde Slycer Weapon OOPSIES – Oopsie Daisies

– Oopsie Daisies RED – Code Red Weapon

– Code Red Weapon HEARTBREAKER – Hollow Heat Weapon and Hear Breaker Title

– Hollow Heat Weapon and Hear Breaker Title NEWYEARGRIND – XP Boost for 60 Minutes

– XP Boost for 60 Minutes SNOWMAN – Minty Hook Weapon

– Minty Hook Weapon omgfinally – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems BOO – Knife Skin Weapon

– Knife Skin Weapon DESYNC – The Broken Clock Knife Weapon

– The Broken Clock Knife Weapon LUCKY2022 – Cookie Cutter Slycer

– Cookie Cutter Slycer CUPID2022 – Flowery Facade Knife

– Flowery Facade Knife STK2YEARS – 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife

– 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife 900M – 900M Slycer Knife

– 900M Slycer Knife SANTA – Santa Hat Slycer Knife

– Santa Hat Slycer Knife HAPPYNEWYEAR – 2022 New Year Slycer Knife

– 2022 New Year Slycer Knife 800M – 800M Slycer Knife

What are Survive the Killer codes?

Survive the Killer codes, like many Roblox titles, offer free in-game rewards. The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits new milestones. We regularly update this page for new codes so make sure you check back weekly.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Survive the Killer codes for April 2024.

