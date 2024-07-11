Roblox Five Nights TD codes (July 2024)

Five Nights TD is a tower defense game where you summon super creepy animatronics in a familiar pizzaplex. Of course, these mech-animals aren’t free and you’ll need to shell out Tokens. One less scary way to get them is through codes.

If it wasn’t glaringly obvious yet, Roblox Five Nights TD borrows all the spookiness from Five Nights at Freddy’s and twists it into tower defense gameplay. Using the thriller-inspired animatronics is how you survive the night here.

To get and upgrade them, you’ll need Tokens and Souls. If you’re scared to fetch them, don’t worry, you can paste some of the codes we’ve listed below.

All active Roblox Five Nights TD codes in July 2024

All of these codes have been confirmed to be working in-game, as of July 2024:

UPDATE4 – 200 Tokens

– 200 Tokens SEASON2 – 3 Souls

– 3 Souls SUMMER – 3 Souls

– 3 Souls QUESTS – 3 Souls

– 3 Souls FiveNightsTD – 100 Tokens

We’ll keep this updated as new codes arrive, so make sure to visit us another night. Typically, a new code arrives after an update or when the game hits milestones in likes and visits.

How to reedem

To redeem codes in Five Nights TD, just follow these simple steps:

Hyper TD / Dexerto

Locate the settings menu (cog icon), on the left side of your screen. Hover in the settings menu and scroll below. Right at the end you’ll find an “Enter Code” box Paste all the active codes there and then hit “Go”

If properly added, and the codes work, a pop-up at the top will display all the rewards.

List of all expired codes

30KACTIVES

20KACTIVE

5KACTIVE

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

10MVISITS

25KLIKES

10KLIKES

3KLIKES

AFK

CLANS

RELEASE

As more codes are available, the active ones will expire, so make sure to claim them quickly.

What are Roblox Five Nights TD codes used for?

Roblox Five Nights TD provides freebies in Tokens and Souls. Tokens are used to buy new animatronics, and Souls to enchant them. You can also get them by simply playing the game, but codes are easier. We’ll keep you posted on any new ones.

