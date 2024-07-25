Dandy’s World codes for free Ichor (July 2024)

Dandy’s World codes offer you free rewards like Ichor, and if you want to claim it, here’s a list of the latest codes in July 2024.

Dandy’s World holds its own among the many horror games that Roblox offers, promising a creepy yet fun experience for fans. Even though the game is still in Alpha, you and a group of friends can explore a large chunk of its map.

However, you might be wondering what you can do if you run out of in-game resources like Ichor. This is where codes can be of use, saving you valuable time that you’d other wise spend grinding.

Active Dandy’s World codes

Dandy’s World has three available codes that we’ve checked to be active in-game as of July 25, 2024.

TENMILLION – 150 Ichor

150 Ichor ONETHOUSAND – 50 Ichor

– 50 Ichor ICHOR – 50 Ichor

BlushCrunch Studio/Dexerto

How to redeem codes

Here’s how to redeem Dandy’s World codes:

Navigate to the game’s Roblox page and launch it.

Click on ‘USE CODE‘ on the left side of the screen.

BlushCrunch Studio/Dexerto

Type a working code in the box.

Click on ‘USE‘ to instantly claim your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you type them out as given in our list. They’re time-sensitive as well, so you’ll need to claim each code as soon as you can to avoid the risk of it expiring.

List of expired codes

Dandy’s World has no expired codes as of July 2024.

We’ll update this list with any codes that expire, so remember to bookmark this page.

What are Dandy’s World codes used for?

Dandy’s World codes are used to get Ichor, which is the game’s primary currency. Ichor is used to buy Toons as well as Trinkets.

Toons are the game’s playable characters, and since each of them has a unique ability, buying new ones can be beneficial to your progress.

Trinkets are items that your Toon can be equipped with. Each Trinket has different effects that can work as an extension of your Toon’s abilties.

That’s everything to redeem in Dandy’s World. You can check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.