All new vehicles in GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties update

GTA Online’s Summer 2024 update has finally been revealed with Bottom Dollar Bounties, and we’re going to get a whole host of new vehicles. Here’s what you need to know.

Each year, GTA Online typically has two big updates that you can pencil into your calendar – a winter update and one in the summer. The summer update has, at times, been a little underwhelming compared to the winter one, but that’s a bit different this year.

Rockstar has confirmed that we’ll be getting a new bounty-hunting business with the aptly named Bottom Dollar Bounties update. There will also be new bits of work for Vincent, and some much-needed quality-of-life changes as well.

Article continues after ad

The update will also be good news for anyone who wants to add more police-themed cars to their garages as well, as it’s been confirmed that we’ll get a handful of cars with cop liveries.

Article continues after ad

When Rockstar confirmed that we’d be getting a big summer update this year, they announced that there would be a new supercar. We’ve since come to learn that is the Överflöd Pipistrello, and it’ll be free to GTA+ members.

The June 18 trailer for the Bottom Dollar Bounties update gave a sneak peek at a few other cars, though, and they’re the ones that will be of interest to anyone looking for more police-themed vehicles.

Article continues after ad

There will be three new police cars – the Greenwood, Bravado, and Imaler – as well as five other new cars. As per Need for Madness Auto, the full list of new cars is as follows:

Överflöd Pipistrello

Benefactor Saloon – Mercedes Benz W124 E-Class

Bollokan concept car – Hyundai N Vision 74

Enus Coupe – Bentley Batur

New Burrito

Police Dorado

Police Greenwood

Police Impaler

As ever, a number of these cars will likely be kept for the drip feed process that follows any new update.

The police-themed cars will more than likely be released on Warstock, while the others will be split between Legendary Motorsports and Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be able to confirm their prices once the Bottom Dollar Bounties update releases on June 25.