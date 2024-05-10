Rockstar sends message to GTA 6 fans with latest GTA Online update

GTA 6 fans expecting an update on the long-awaited game were instead sent an extremely on-the-nose tease by Rockstar in the latest GTA Online update.

On May 9, Rockstar unveiled A Superyacht Life missions for GTA Online along with four screenshots that were clearly aimed at players anxiously awaiting GTA 6 news and their return to Vice City.

There hasn’t been any official news on GTA 6 ever since the game’s first trailer was unveiled last December, but fans got their hopes up when Rockstar’s website updated with a series of changes suggesting something was in the works.

Of note, the GTA VI page included a new section called “screens” and it included placeholders for four screenshots, cover art, platforms, and even the release date.

Despite the rumblings that an announcement was imminent, Rockstar instead showcased new images for A Superyacht Life in GTA Online and fans were quick to spot a series of GTA 6 teases.

Of note, one of the shirts features palm trees and three birds flying off in the distance – this mirrors the official GTA 6 artwork featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia.

“If it wasn’t obvious that rockstar is trolling us idk what is,” one player said.

Another image, with a character wearing a shirt that reads “Dock Tease” includes a woman in a red bikini relaxing in a hot tub and fans think it’s a clear reference to the first GTA 6 trailer.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has its quarterly earnings call scheduled for May 16, so some fans are hopeful that some official Grand Theft Auto news could drop before then.

As development wraps up on the project, Rockstar has even ordered its staff to return to the office to prevent leaks and add extra polish ahead of the game’s planned release in 2025.