How to check your GTA Online stats: Hours played, kills, more

GTA Online has a staggering number of ways it can be played and enjoyed. Meaning, there are a ton of different stats to track and keep up-to-date with, so follow our guide and we’ll show you the best way to monitor each and every one.

If you’re one of the rare humans that has never delved into the world of Grand Theft Auto 5, then it’s hard to understand the vastness of the game.

The main game’s content is sufficient enough, but GTA Online took the world to whole new levels of insanity. Alien events, rocket-powered flying bikes, and the Loch Ness Monster are all just standard fare in GTA Online.

Between the litany of fast vehicles and startling array of incredible weaponry on offer, players have a lot of freedom to enjoy GTA Online. Each and every action can pretty much be recorded by the game, so in order to see just what you’ve managed to achieve in the game, follow our easy guide.

Where can you find your GTA Online player stats?

The easiest and most definitive way of viewing your GTA Online stats is by using the Rockstar Social Club website. It provides a complete breakdown of the most key data for GTA Online and puts it into separate categories to make it easier to find what you want.

It’s a very user-friendly and accessible service and won’t take you long to become familiarised with it.

How to look at your GTA Online stats

Now that you know where to go, we’ll guide you step-by-step to let you seamlessly check out your GTA Online stats.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to the Rockstar Social Club website Choose which platform you want to sign in with: PlayStation or Xbox Once you’ve successfully done so, it will then take you to a page with four profile tabs Select the ‘GTA Online’ one on the very right Then choose your sub-tab and start browsing!

Which GTA Online stats can you view?

Your GTA Online stats are broken up into eight distinct sections. Each one represents a key element of the game and chops it up into lots of tiny bite-sized pieces for you to easily digest.

These are the sub-categories you can expect to see:

Career

Skills

General

Crimes

Vehicles

Cash

Combat

Weapons

From your longest play sessions to car crashes to your favorite radio station, it will all be here for you to view. With many players having enjoyed GTA Online for years since its debut, there are bound to be some crazy stats and numbers to check out.

