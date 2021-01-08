Logo
GTA Online money guide – fastest ways to make cash in GTA 5

Published: 8/Jan/2021 16:53 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 16:57

by Connor Bennett
GTA 5
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

Making money in Grand Theft Auto Online is constantly evolving as Rockstar Games adds new multiplayer content on a regular basis – ranging from new cosmetics to fresh vehicles, and even the chance to start your own business. 

However, if you’re behind the curve and still stealing cars to sell to Los Santos Customs, robbing convenience stores for a few hundred dollars each time, and want to avoid buying Shark Cards, we might have a few helpful hints to give you a leg up.

Whether you’re based in Los Santos or right the way up in Paleto Bay, there’s something for you to get involved in that will see you make much more cash. So, with that, let’s take a look at all of your options.

Rockstar GamesHigh-value missions will bag the biggest amounts but also cost quite a lot.

Time Trials – $50,000 per week 

We’ll start with an efficient, yet, not overly rewarding method – Time Trials. These are weekly against the clock races that can net you a pretty penny if you can master the right route and get below the par score.

As these are weekly races, there aren’t as replayable for big money as some of the other methods, so you’re better off just picking up an almost free $50,000 from each trial and moving on elsewhere. It’s a good starting point, though, and will help you begin to afford some of the other jobs – especially if you’re just getting to grips with Los Santos.

TIP: Watch out for the weekly GTA Online updates as Rockstar Games usually includes some boosted payouts for Time Trial missions. Sometimes they’re double and treble, so it’s worth keeping an eye out. 

Rockstar GamesThe weekly Time Trials will have you race against the clock.

Heists – $400,000 per hour depending on difficulty

Heists are the biggest money spinners in GTA Online, but can take time and effort to complete in an efficient manner. Specifically, the Diamond Casino heist and recently released Cayo Perico heist.

For example, the Diamond Casino heist requires serious money to take on the job, but doing the set-up missions will score you a few thousand dollars a pop. Once you’ve located the contents, though, you can figure out what your max take is. Cash has a max payout of $2,115,000, Artwork is $2,350,000, Gold is a slight step up at $2,585,000 but if you find Diamonds, you can claim a maximum of $3,619,000. This makes it an extremely lucrative way to earn money.

Cayo Perico Heist
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is extremely lucrative, but you will need to have some serious backing.

Motorcycle Club missions – $100,000 per hour

If you’re inspired by Sons of Anarchy, you can even start your own Biker Gang in GTA Online. These Motorcycle clubs can earn you money from passive tasks like gun running or drug smuggling, but they take time and plenty of cash to reach their full potential. Plus, you’ll have to spend at least $200,000 on a base for your club.

Nevertheless, if you own an MC, there are easy ways to make money where you’ll get your hands dirty. Using the club missions inside the setup room, you can earn between $10-20k per mission depending on which one you choose.

These can be a pain to complete in a public session, but if you and few friends just want a bit of peace and quiet, hop into a private session and get to work. You can rack up around $100,000 an hour per player. Depending on the missions that you choose, this is probably one of the least grindy ways to earn your payslip.

Reddit: UniversalSerialButtMotorcycle Club missions can be extremely profitable.

VIP Work – $100,000 to $150,000 per hour

Now, if you’re already a high-roller in GTA Online and own a business, you can use these to add to your already huge amounts of cash. Though, if you’re new to Los Santos, try and find someone to buddy up with that is willing to help you up.

The VIP Work – which is similar to the Motorcycle Club missions – can net you between $100,000 and $150,00 per hour depending on the mission type you select and how efficient you can bounce from task to task. Three of the best choices are Hostile Takeover, Headhunter, and Sightseer. You’ll also get regular cash drops for keeping your CEO alive.

Again, this can all be done in private lobbies if you don’t want to test your skills against players who might have vehicles like the MKII Oppressor, so the cash will pile up before you know it.

Rockstar GamesCompleting VIP work will get you some serious money on GTA Online.

Take a punt at the GTA Casino

The Diamond Casino has given players a much different way of earning – and let’s face it, losing – money in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, there’s certainly money to be made.

There’s a wide selection of different games, including roulette, blackjack, slot machines, and others. One of the best ways to earn money in the casino, however, is definitely Inside Track horse racing.

You can either take a look at our comprehensive Inside Track guide for horse racing tips, or simply take a punt on any of those included in the online or offline lists. Simply approach one of the stations, select the horse based on the odds and hopefully pick up plenty of chips in return – which can be transferred back into dollars by the cashier.

Rockstar GamesThere are two Inside Track modes to play. Main event (online) and Single event (offline).

While you’re waiting for missions to cool down and restart again, this could be a perfect task to fill up some time and who knows, maybe double or treble your takings from the last heist you completed. It’s all a gamble.

Take part in double money events

GTA Double money
Rockstar Games
GTA 5’s double money events update weekly, giving you numerous ways to earn that next juicy wad of cash.

This tip may seem a simple one, but you’ll be able to increase the amount of cash you earn in a matter of minutes. These events range from scrappy fights in Motor Wars to the sneaky Smuggler Sell Missions. 

Not only will these events net you some decent money, they’ll also give you a chance to flex your skills against other players. Whether you fancy yourself a speed demon or an eagle-eyed marksman, Rockstar always has events that you’ll be able to excel in. 

Make sure you check Rockstar’s GTA 5 Social Club to see all the current missions on offer. If you don’t find any events that catch your eye, then simply wait for the weekly refresh. 

So, go jump into a game and avoid the gunfire of other players – there is plenty of cash to be claimed!

FIFA

YouTubers Castro1021, MattHDGamer & Manny reveal their FIFA 21 TOTY votes

Published: 8/Jan/2021 16:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 castro2021 matthdgamer and manny
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

YouTubers Castro1021, MattHDGamer and Manny have all revealed which FUT players they have voted for in the Team of the Year polling, and it’s fair to say their choices have divided opinion. 

Team of the Year is one of the biggest FIFA promos on the calendar as fans are allowed to choose which nominees deserve upgraded Ultimate Team cards.

While some people will cast their votes in the hopes of meta card improvements and have an eye for in-game successes, others will vote on real life performances. The reveal of the team is always highly anticipated, to see which side of that particular debate edged the other – and we’ve even added to the debate with our own XI. 

Now, three of the biggest FIFA creators have also revealed their picks, so let’s run through them one by one.

FIFA 21 bruno fernandes
EA SPORTS
Bruno Fernandes features in all three of their teams.

Castro1021’s TOTY picks: “Everything else is wrong”

Castro is not one to hold back his opinions on football and while we can’t see how long he took debating over his Team of the Year selections, he certainly seems confident with his picks.

Everything else is wrong, he says, so let’s take a look at who he went for this time.

Notable players not to feature in this lineup would be Lionel Messi, Heung-Min Son, Andy Robertson, and Alisson Becker just to name a few. But, it’s all a game of opinions.

MattHDGamer reveals his Team of the Year

One of the most difficult decisions MattHDGamer had to make came at the top of the pitch.

He claimed Messi was his “favorite” player in football history, but took him out, only to then bring him back in over Kylian Mbappe.

Rounding things up, he said: “I’ve not gone for Lewandowski, I’ve not gone for Kimmich, Muller wasn’t even an option. Imagine, Team of the Year Mandanda might happen. Guys I thought Sanches was controversial, but Mandanda might be the guy…”

Renato Sanches, as he said, was probably the most outlandish pick this time. The likes of Heung-Min Son and Joshua Kimmich are certainly two players who could replace him in that department, but the YouTuber admits he was thinking about the meta more so with that one.

Manny’s take on FIFA 21 TOTY

Thirdly, Manny has also stepped up to the plate with his own team graphic – which he picked during a Twitch livestream on his channel. 

As a Liverpool supporter, it should come as no surprise to see a few of Jurgen Klopp’s men in there, but he did justify those picks. On Trent Alexander-Arnold, he said: “Trent, I’ve literally put him there because of his assists again. Neuer I haven’t watched, but just because everyone’s saying Neuer doesn’t mean I should pick Neuer.”

He ended things by saying fans can argue amongst themselves, and claimed in a tweet: “I voted for who I watch, I can’t vote what I can’t see.”

Fans of each creator will no doubt have their own opinions on who slots in where for FIFA 21’s Team of the Year. However, those are the selections they have made, and in the case of Manny and MattHDGamer they’ve finalized those on camera for all to see.

Now, the countdown begins until January 18 when polls close. For more information on Team of the Year, check out our guide with all of the nominees and other details.