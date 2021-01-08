GTA Online money guide – fastest ways to make cash in GTA 5

Making money in Grand Theft Auto Online is constantly evolving as Rockstar Games adds new multiplayer content on a regular basis – ranging from new cosmetics to fresh vehicles, and even the chance to start your own business.

However, if you’re behind the curve and still stealing cars to sell to Los Santos Customs, robbing convenience stores for a few hundred dollars each time, and want to avoid buying Shark Cards, we might have a few helpful hints to give you a leg up.

Whether you’re based in Los Santos or right the way up in Paleto Bay, there’s something for you to get involved in that will see you make much more cash. So, with that, let’s take a look at all of your options.

Time Trials – $50,000 per week

We’ll start with an efficient, yet, not overly rewarding method – Time Trials. These are weekly against the clock races that can net you a pretty penny if you can master the right route and get below the par score.

As these are weekly races, there aren’t as replayable for big money as some of the other methods, so you’re better off just picking up an almost free $50,000 from each trial and moving on elsewhere. It’s a good starting point, though, and will help you begin to afford some of the other jobs – especially if you’re just getting to grips with Los Santos.

TIP: Watch out for the weekly GTA Online updates as Rockstar Games usually includes some boosted payouts for Time Trial missions. Sometimes they’re double and treble, so it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Heists – $400,000 per hour depending on difficulty

Heists are the biggest money spinners in GTA Online, but can take time and effort to complete in an efficient manner. Specifically, the Diamond Casino heist and recently released Cayo Perico heist.

For example, the Diamond Casino heist requires serious money to take on the job, but doing the set-up missions will score you a few thousand dollars a pop. Once you’ve located the contents, though, you can figure out what your max take is. Cash has a max payout of $2,115,000, Artwork is $2,350,000, Gold is a slight step up at $2,585,000 but if you find Diamonds, you can claim a maximum of $3,619,000. This makes it an extremely lucrative way to earn money.

Motorcycle Club missions – $100,000 per hour

If you’re inspired by Sons of Anarchy, you can even start your own Biker Gang in GTA Online. These Motorcycle clubs can earn you money from passive tasks like gun running or drug smuggling, but they take time and plenty of cash to reach their full potential. Plus, you’ll have to spend at least $200,000 on a base for your club.

Nevertheless, if you own an MC, there are easy ways to make money where you’ll get your hands dirty. Using the club missions inside the setup room, you can earn between $10-20k per mission depending on which one you choose.

These can be a pain to complete in a public session, but if you and few friends just want a bit of peace and quiet, hop into a private session and get to work. You can rack up around $100,000 an hour per player. Depending on the missions that you choose, this is probably one of the least grindy ways to earn your payslip.

VIP Work – $100,000 to $150,000 per hour

Now, if you’re already a high-roller in GTA Online and own a business, you can use these to add to your already huge amounts of cash. Though, if you’re new to Los Santos, try and find someone to buddy up with that is willing to help you up.

The VIP Work – which is similar to the Motorcycle Club missions – can net you between $100,000 and $150,00 per hour depending on the mission type you select and how efficient you can bounce from task to task. Three of the best choices are Hostile Takeover, Headhunter, and Sightseer. You’ll also get regular cash drops for keeping your CEO alive.

Again, this can all be done in private lobbies if you don’t want to test your skills against players who might have vehicles like the MKII Oppressor, so the cash will pile up before you know it.

Take a punt at the GTA Casino

The Diamond Casino has given players a much different way of earning – and let’s face it, losing – money in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, there’s certainly money to be made.

There’s a wide selection of different games, including roulette, blackjack, slot machines, and others. One of the best ways to earn money in the casino, however, is definitely Inside Track horse racing.

You can either take a look at our comprehensive Inside Track guide for horse racing tips, or simply take a punt on any of those included in the online or offline lists. Simply approach one of the stations, select the horse based on the odds and hopefully pick up plenty of chips in return – which can be transferred back into dollars by the cashier.

While you’re waiting for missions to cool down and restart again, this could be a perfect task to fill up some time and who knows, maybe double or treble your takings from the last heist you completed. It’s all a gamble.

Take part in double money events

This tip may seem a simple one, but you’ll be able to increase the amount of cash you earn in a matter of minutes. These events range from scrappy fights in Motor Wars to the sneaky Smuggler Sell Missions.

Not only will these events net you some decent money, they’ll also give you a chance to flex your skills against other players. Whether you fancy yourself a speed demon or an eagle-eyed marksman, Rockstar always has events that you’ll be able to excel in.

Make sure you check Rockstar’s GTA 5 Social Club to see all the current missions on offer. If you don’t find any events that catch your eye, then simply wait for the weekly refresh.

So, go jump into a game and avoid the gunfire of other players – there is plenty of cash to be claimed!