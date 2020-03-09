4 big things from GTA 6 'leaks' we're hoping are real - Dexerto

Rockstar Games aren’t giving much away in terms of their next Grand Theft Auto project, but there are some things that have appeared in apparent GTA 6 leaks we’re hoping come to fruition.

The game developers are still yet to give fans any indication about whether or not Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works. Members of the community are sniffing around for teasers and hints, digging through information claiming to be part of leaks.

Some of those claims have been extraordinary, too. Spitballing locations being leaked by Rockstar’s very own co-founder Sam Houser in 2013 and previous suggestions that we’ll see GTA 6 in 2020. Putting realistic chances of things happening — as nobody knows what’s in store — we’re going to lay out everything we’re hoping is accurate based on things people have said so far.

Return to Vice City

With many leaks throughout the years regarding this iconic location, this is something many players would be overjoyed by.

GTA: Vice City was released back in 2002 and much of the community fell in love with the vibrancy and tone of the game. A simple yet brilliant title, in the 18 years that have passed since we were first introduced to the place, there has been no room for return.

In a now-deleted post by Reddit user JackOLantern1982, we were treated to a vast array of detail. One mentioned the return of Vice City. Set alongside a fictional recreation of Rio de Janeiro, the game will go between the two, alongside a small recreation of Liberty City.

With that being said, Reddit user CurryLav previously posted potential map details to the GTA 6 subreddit, claiming to have acquired information from Rockstar India on the project. The post has since been deleted by admins.

The post pieced together a number of different pieces of information, largely about a new weather system, but did claim Vice City would be the main location in the next game. The idea of having such an iconic location accessible again in better graphics is something not many fans would turn their noses up at.

Map size

We’ve already mentioned a Vice City leak, but it’s worth noting that there’s been much more than that said about the map. In fact, it was claimed that a new map called “Project Americas” would make the GTA 5 island look like a “schoolyard playground” in comparison.

Read More: GTA Online player makes strange car discovery at Diamond Casino

Specifically, the post states that the two main locations would be Carcer City (East Coast US, based on Boston) and Vice City (Miami) – which would certainly give the game a different dynamic.

In comparison, the previously mentioned Reddit post sets the game in Vice City and a fictionalized Rio de Janeiro, with a comment by swagduck69 implying the game is set in modern-day Liberty City.

If you guys remember from the map leak, this is exactly how the map looks like from the gta online tease but in a one flipped direction. Rockstar seems to be slowly teasing gta 6 through their posts. pic.twitter.com/IQ5RHQgwOe — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) November 19, 2020

As we can see from this speculation from GTA 6 News, if this map was to be an accurate image of a future map, we’re in for a fantastic experience. Couple with multiple locations, the open world will be a sight to behold.

With GTA 6 not confirmed yet and unlikely to be released on the previous generation of consoles, the added power of the Xbox One Series X and PlayStation 5 will give Rockstar a chance to pull off something as ambitious as this.

With sky-high hype continuously mounting for the game, it would be incredible if the devs could pull this off.

Time skips and new continent

Members of the GTA community have been wondering if the franchise would return to the UK. We haven’t seen a GTA game in the UK since 1999’s expansion for Grand Theft Auto. However, there’s one setting that consistently keeps coming up in leaks and teasers: South America.

In the game series’ history, never before have we been able to venture into different parts of the continent before. With that being said, we have already mentioned Vice City, Carcer City, Rio, and Liberty City as things we would like to see, and we can’t have it all.

Players have even found what they believe to be official teasers, too, spotted in a Casino trailer for GTA Online and later in a gift from Rockstar top influencers at Christmas. Other potential leaks have claimed Bogota, Colombia, will also be a location in GTA 6.

Rumored time skips would be something that could bring it all together, though, if we were given a character in the game’s story that has a history of living or working in South America.

Potential locations include Mexico City, or even Vegas – although that’s jumping back into the States – in the 1970s, and some small towns, according to previous leaks.

As with Red Dead Redemption 2’s locations outside of the main map, a similar method could be utilized here. Perhaps time skips and DLC, separated further by chapters can lean heavily into making this a natural transition in the story.

Release date

Last, but not least: release date leaks. Thus far, Rockstar Games hasn’t really given an inch in terms of revealing information about GTA 6. Previously, one disproven 4Chan leak claimed that the game would drop in 2020.

Rockstar Support recently replied to one Twitter user asking about the game’s release date. While they didn’t drop anything monumental, their use of ‘yet’ is a sure sign that good things are to come.

There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates: https://t.co/i1zkZw0nsH *KG — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) September 7, 2020

Apex Legends was dropped in 2019 completely out of the blue, gaining worldwide acclaim. So, while unlikely, there’s no doubt an established brand like GTA could pull it off, too.

However, our chances are likely low, as Rockstar has never utilized a method like this. Getting our hands on GTA 6 so soon, though, is exactly what everybody wants. Even if GTA Online is still being updated regularly, thousands of players would make the switch on a day’s notice.

So, there you have it! Those are the top four pieces of leaked information that we’re hoping to come about. These all provide fantastic food for thought about the future of GTA. It’ll be interesting to see what comes to fruition upon the reveal.