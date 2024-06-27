How to get GTA Online’s new Överflöd Pipistrello super car

GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update has added a new supercar to Los Santos in the form of the Överflöd Pipistrello, but not everyone can get it just yet. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though GTA Online’s big updates have started to slow down in the build-up to GTA 6, Rockstar Games still has two patches that you can add to your calendar – one in the winter and one in the summer.

This year, the summer update has revolved around the new Bottom Dollar Bounties update, as you can finally live out your Dog the Bounty Hunter fantasies and chase down some of Los Santos’ most-wanted criminals with the Bail Office.

Article continues after ad

On top of that new business, there have been quality of life updates, and, of course, a host of new vehicles.

The most sought-after of the new cars is the Överflöd Pipistrello, which was revealed by Rockstar ahead of the update. The new supercar is, currently, exclusive to GTA+ members, meaning you can get it for free if you pay for the subscription service.

Article continues after ad

Just head on over to the Legendary Motorsports website, look for the Överflöd Pipistrello, press purchase, and then add it to one of your garages.

Rockstar Överflöd Pipistrello Supercar is the free summer update reward for GTA+ members.

If you aren’t a GTA+ member, then you can either wait until the exclusivity period is up, or you’ll need to know someone who is as they can help you out.

Article continues after ad

If you do have a GTA+ member who you play GTA Online with, then you need them to take the car over to the Los Santos Car Meet and put it on display.

Once they do that, you can pay the $2,950,000 to purchase one for yourself. You won’t have to wait for it to be available on Legendary Motorsports with that.

Rockstar Games The LS Car Meet is a way to get GTA+ cars without subscribing.

While it is the flashiest car in the new update, the Pipistrello isn’t the most expensive. That accolade goes to the Dorado Crusier on Warstock.

There will, of course, be some cars added via drip feed, so be sure to keep some cash in your bank account for those.

Article continues after ad