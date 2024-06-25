GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties: All new weapons

GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update is bringing at least one new weapon to the game, and it’s something that players haven’t seen the likes of before.

Even though a lot of Rockstar Games’ focus might be on GTA 6, the iconic game developers have not put GTA Online on the shelf. Instead, the multiplayer side of Grand Theft Auto 5 has gotten a brand-new update in the form of Bottom Dollar Bounties.

The new update, which is the highlight of many GTA Online players’ summers, is focused on the Bounty Hunting business. You can take over the Bottom Dollar Bail Office – well, for a few million dollars anyway – and start acting out your Dog the Bounty Hunter fantasies.

Article continues after ad

On top of the new business and influx of new jobs, Rockstar have also added a handful of new cars to the game as well – including some police-themed vehicles and a fresh supercar.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’ve got you’re expecting new weapons, then you’ll probably have to wait just a little bit longer. GTA leakers MorsMutual and PLTytus have revealed that there will be a new Stun Rod melee weapon.

As noted, the Stun Rod has yet to go live in-game, but should be available from Amm-U-Nation or the Gun Van once it does. We’ve seen newer guns go into the Gun Van first, so you’ll have to check the new location of that every day.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, there will be a Bottom Dollar Bounties skin for the Stun Gun to grab as well. The Stun Gun has been around for a while, so many players will have owned it for some time anyway.

It’s possible that Rockstar adds other weapons via a further bit of drip-feed too, just as they do with weapons, as we’ve seen guns like the Service Rifle be added to the mix a long way after updates have gone live.

Article continues after ad

There is a pistol, which looks similar to the 44 Pistol, in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update art, so that could be the answer for another.