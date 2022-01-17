How to register as a VIP in GTA Online: Unlock bodyguards and hidden missions

Registering as a VIP in GTA Online comes with a few exciting perks and can make life a little easier for anyone who wants to keep themselves safe while rolling through the city. If you’re looking to hire some bodyguards and unlock hidden missions, this is what you’ll need to know.

Los Santos is a wild place and having a little peace of mind can go a long way in helping you get missions done.

Whether you’re after a little bit of padding to the bank account or you’re in need of extra protection from troublesome griefers and aggressive NPCs, becoming a VIP can take care of a lot of your day-to-day problems.

Advertisement

Registering as a VIP in GTA Online

Since VIP is meant to be a special designation, it should be no surprise that it comes with a roadblock as well.

Players must have at least $50,000 in the bank before unlocking access to this feature.

If you’ve cleared that milestone, then follow these steps to register yourself:

Open the Interactions menu

menu Find and select SecuroServ

Set up your organization and register as a VIP

If this is done successfully you will receive an alert that you now have access to all of the benefits of the position.

Keep in mind that this designation only lasts for four hours and only a maximum of six people can hold VIP status in any single lobby.

Why is being a VIP important in GTA Online?

The real benefit comes from the exclusive missions – like Sightseer, Most Wanted, and Hostile Takeover – all of which are simple ways to make additional money.

Advertisement

In addition to this, you can hire other players in the lobby to roll with you as hired guns, protecting you while you complete whatever is on your to-do list that day.

How often can you be a VIP?

There is a 12-hour cooldown after your four-hour session expires, meaning that you can only enter the mode twice on the same day. The only way to bypass this is to upgrade to being a CEO by purchasing an office and following the same SecuroServ steps as before.

This route is far more expensive and will take much longer to complete, but it allows you to have full-time access to the VIP benefits as well as a few other CEO-specific perks like the CEO Vehicles list.