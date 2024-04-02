GTA Online Summer update 2024: Vehicle workshop, bonus car and more

Rockstar Games has announced some of what is coming to GTA Online in the 2024 Summer update along with what GTA+ members should expect in the months ahead.

Rockstar Games released an announcement on April 2 teasing its big GTA Online Summer update for 2024. The new update will bring a lot of new goodies and amenities to GTA+ members.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

In the summer update, GTA+ members should expect more to come to The Vinewood Club. According to the announcement, a new Vehicle Workshop will be added to the club’s garage along with a new app for player’s in-game phones.

Article continues after ad

The app will make access to the club’s advantage even easier.

Players with a GTA+ membership will have an opportunity to get a new bonus supercar in the summer update. No details have been released on how to earn the car.

This section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Article continues after ad

GTA Online Summer 2024: Bonus GTA cash

From April through August, players with GTA+ memberships will get $1,000,000 in bonus GTA cash every month.

This bonus cash will be given alongside member’s regular $500,000 and go directly into their Maze Bank account in the game.

This article will be updated as more information about the 2024 Summer update becomes available.