GTA Online players can earn additional cash while on Cayo Perico by finding two daily treasure chests, each worth $15,000. Here’s what you need to know.

The addition of the Cayo Perico Heist has given Grand Theft Auto Online fans the chance to earn riches beyond their wildest dreams. Not only is the heist actually the most profitable of the lot, but there are a number of different things to do to bolster your cash reserves.

For example, if you buy the mini-sub add-on for the massive Kosatka submarine, you’ll be able to find daily underwater caches that are worth $7,500 cash as well as a nice bit of RP too.

Additionally, when you’re scouting out the island of Cayo Perico before the heist, you can find even more treasure chests that are worth $15,000 each. It’s a nice boost and they’re not exactly all that hard to find either.

Cayo Perico daily chests locations

There are two chests to find each day – one on the island of Cayo Perico itself, and one that will be in the water next to the island.

Just like the Peyote Plants that are added every so often, there are few clues that will help you find the chests. First off, you’ll hear the subtle sound of bells ringing as you get close by. Once you get really close, you’ll get a prompt on-screen to help you open the chest.

There are 10 locations as to where the chests can be, and they rotate daily. However, GTA YouTuber GTAMen has already put them together for the on-land locations.

Head to Cayo Perico to scope out the island Take a walk around that spot until you hear bells Keep walking in that area until you get an on-screen message Open the chest and claim the $15,000!

Cayo Perico underwater chest locations

It’s the same process for those that you can find in the water too. Bells will chime when you get nearby, and then you’ll be able to open it.

However, as these chests are underwater, you might need a few rebreathers to help you out. You don’t want to drown while trying to make some money now, do you? Again, GTAMen has got the locations, so check these out on a daily basis.

Unless Rockstar changes anything moving forward, the chests will only be in these spots, so check them out on a daily basis.

Remember, listen out for the sound of bells and be prepared to get wet. The extra money is worth the effort, especially when you’ve got the locations memorized.