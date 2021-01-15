Logo
Where to find Treasure Chests on Cayo Perico in GTA Online

Published: 15/Jan/2021 14:41

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online players can earn additional cash while on Cayo Perico by finding two daily treasure chests, each worth $15,000. Here’s what you need to know.

The addition of the Cayo Perico Heist has given Grand Theft Auto Online fans the chance to earn riches beyond their wildest dreams. Not only is the heist actually the most profitable of the lot, but there are a number of different things to do to bolster your cash reserves. 

For example, if you buy the mini-sub add-on for the massive Kosatka submarine, you’ll be able to find daily underwater caches that are worth $7,500 cash as well as a nice bit of RP too. 

Additionally, when you’re scouting out the island of Cayo Perico before the heist, you can find even more treasure chests that are worth $15,000 each. It’s a nice boost and they’re not exactly all that hard to find either. 

The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online's new character, El Rubio.

Cayo Perico daily chests locations

There are two chests to find each day – one on the island of Cayo Perico itself, and one that will be in the water next to the island. 

Just like the Peyote Plants that are added every so often, there are few clues that will help you find the chests. First off, you’ll hear the subtle sound of bells ringing as you get close by. Once you get really close, you’ll get a prompt on-screen to help you open the chest. 

There are 10 locations as to where the chests can be, and they rotate daily. However, GTA YouTuber GTAMen has already put them together for the on-land locations.

  1. Head to Cayo Perico to scope out the island
  2. Take a walk around that spot until you hear bells
  3. Keep walking in that area until you get an on-screen message
  4. Open the chest and claim the $15,000!

Cayo Perico underwater chest locations

It’s the same process for those that you can find in the water too. Bells will chime when you get nearby, and then you’ll be able to open it.

However, as these chests are underwater, you might need a few rebreathers to help you out. You don’t want to drown while trying to make some money now, do you? Again, GTAMen has got the locations, so check these out on a daily basis. 

Unless Rockstar changes anything moving forward, the chests will only be in these spots, so check them out on a daily basis. 

Remember, listen out for the sound of bells and be prepared to get wet. The extra money is worth the effort, especially when you’ve got the locations memorized.

How to make concrete in Minecraft – Recipe guide

Published: 15/Jan/2021 14:39 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 14:40

by James Busby
Particular blocks in Minecraft can make your next big project truly shine. If you’re wondering how to make concrete in Minecraft, or more generally about its recipe, we’ve got you covered. 

Unlike most blocks in the game, Minecraft’s concrete features a whopping 16 dye color options. As long as you have the required dyes, you’ll be able to customize your buildings with any color you want. Not only does concrete give the player numerous color customization options, it is also fairly durable. 

While it won’t beat the toughness of any brick-made structures, it is a decent step up from stone blocks. Whether you’re looking to add a little color to your next building project or just want something easy to build, then Minecraft concrete will do just that.

How to make concrete powder in Minecraft

Creating concrete powder is a simple process in Minecraft.

In order to make concrete in Minecraft, you’ll first need to obtain the appropriate materials.

Minecraft concrete recipe

Fortunately, these are incredibly easy to acquire and can be found at the start of every new world. Here’s what you need:

  • Four pieces of sand.
  • Four pieces of gravel.
  • One dye.

Once you’ve gathered those materials, place them in the order shown in the picture above. If done correctly, you should now have eight pieces of concrete powder in your inventory. 

How to make concrete in Minecraft

You'll need to find some water to make concrete.

As soon as you’ve acquired some concrete powder, it’s time to turn it into concrete. To do this, simply find a natural body of water on the map and submerge the blocks. 

It’s important to note that water can not be sourced from rain, bottles, or cauldrons. In fact, water taken from these sources will have no effect on concrete powder. As a result, it’s often best to find a nearby river or ocean you can place the blocks into. 

Now that you know how to make concrete powder and concrete in Minecraft, you’ll be able to add even more color to your next big build. Make sure you follow us here on Dexerto for more Minecraft news and updates. 